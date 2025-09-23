Jeremy Clarkson announces ‘sad’ departure from Diddly Squat farm

Jeremy Clarkson has bid farewell to a litter of puppies that were born at Diddly Squat farm, admitting that it’s “sad to see them go”.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (21 September), the Clarkson’s Farm star revealed that the puppies, which were born on 27 July at the 1,000-acre farm in Chadlington, had all found new homes.

A montage of clips shows the puppies saying goodbye to their mother Arya, Clarkson’s fox red Labrador Retriever, as they leave the farm with their new owners, whilst James Blunt’s “Goodbye My Lover” plays in the background.

"So happy the puppies are going to wonderful families,” Clarkson wrote in the post’s caption. “But God, it's sad to see them go."