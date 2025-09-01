Lorraine star reveals four-stone weight loss after Mounjaro injections

Financial expert Claer Barrett revealed she has lost four stone in weight after taking Mounjaro.

Ms Barrett, a regular on ITV’s Lorraine, appeared on the daytime television show on Monday (1 September) to discuss her experience of having the injections.

Explaining how a “dangerous” BMI reading and high blood pressure reading forced her to take action, Ms Barrett admits she took a “calculated risk”, but is happy with her results, so far.

She said having the injections has stopped her feeling hungry and “thinking about food all the time”, but urged anyone thinking of taking Mounjaro to speak to their GP, a comment echoed by resident doctor Hilary Jones.

He said: “The jabs are not a miracle cure on their own.”