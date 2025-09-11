Ant and Dec break silence on NTA loss after Gary Lineker ends 23-year winning run

And and Dec have broken their silence on the National Television Awards loss for best presenter after Gary Lineker ended their 23-year-winning streak.

In a video posted to their joint Instagram account on Thursday (11 September), the pair began by thanking everyone who voted for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! to win the reality television category.

"Also thank you to everyone who voted for us for the Best Presenter category, even though we couldn't get it across the line this year," Ant added, before joking: “We were beaten by an up-and-coming new guy, 64-year-old whippersnapper, Gary Lineker.”

The duo, who are currently in South Africa filming for I’m A Celebrity: All Stars, congratulated Lineker for his win for Match of the Day and applauded him for his speech.