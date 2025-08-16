Why American A-listers are flocking to this tiny region of the Cotswolds

Taylor Swift, Kamala Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Kourtney Kardashian, and most recently JD Vance have all recently chosen a small region in the north of the Cotswolds to vacation or live in.

Local estate agents tell The Independent half of their clients are from across the pond, and believe it’s down to the area’s natural beauty, direct train link to London Paddington, and simply that “you get more for your money here” than in the capital.

Meanwhile, locals say it’s brought a flurry of traffic, day-trippers, and second homes all the while damaging the “community feel”- whilst others insist, without them, the local economy would go bust.

The Independent’s Luke Reevey went to find out more.