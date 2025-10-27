Hailey Bieber shows support for Kendall Jenner at Vogue World fashion show

Hailey Bieber has shown support for her friend Kendall Jenner during the Vogue World: Hollywood fashion show.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (26 October), Bieber, who was sitting in the front row, admired the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and model as she strutted down a California street which had been converted into a runway. "YUP!", she captioned the clip.

In a later clip posted by the 28-year-old, Jenner can be seen walking down the catwalk with her fellow models during the show’s finale.

Jenner wore the exact outfit Nicole Kidman's character Satine wore in the 2001 movie-musical Moulin Rouge!, directed by Baz Luhrmann. Both Kidman and Luhrmann were in attendance at the event.