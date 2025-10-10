The Traitors’ Lucy Beaumont reveals unusual place she has fallen asleep in

The Traitors’ Lucy Beaumont has revealed an unusual place she has previously fallen asleep in.

On Thursday’s (9 October) episode of the popular BBC reality show, the comedian was placed in a coffin as the stars had to try and figure out which celebrity had been murdered using a series of clues to bank £4,000 for the prize pot.

Lying in the coffin, alongside Paloma Faith and Niko Omilana, who had also been chosen as potential victims, Beaumont said that it can’t compare to “anything I’ve experienced before”.

“I once fell asleep in a wheelie bin, but that’s about it.”