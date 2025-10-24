Celebrity Traitors’ Lucy Beaumont leaves fans puzzled with bizarre show theory

The Celebrity Traitors’ Lucy Beaumont has left fans baffled after sharing a bizarre show theory.

Posting on Instagram on Thursday (23 October), the comedian said: “People have been asking about The Traitors and stuff when I'm out and about, and the thing is, I haven't done any videos about it. I thought you thought we were still there.”

Beaumont also revealed she still believes Claire Balding is a Traitor, despite the sports presenter being banished and subsequently identified as a Faithful last week (16 October).

Fans took to the comments to express their confusion over the strange post, with one stating: “I think I know less now than when I started watching that video.”