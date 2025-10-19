The History of Sound premiered at London Film Festival Saturday night (October 18) at the Royal Festival Hall in London, where director Oliver Hermanus spoke on the importance of queer film not being weighted down by shame.

Hermanus spoke of wanting to make a film that was the opposite of previous stories where characters would be hiding their relationships and fighting shame and stigma.

He said, “The History of Sound is about, what if you just don’t know that’s the love of your life?”

The History of Sound is a tender period romance about music and memory, starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor as two young men brought together through song during World War I.

The film is set to arrive in UK cinemas in early 2026.