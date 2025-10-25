Pregnant Dianne Buswell hits back at trolls with defiant dance routine

Pregnant Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has hit out at trolls with a defiant and energetic dance.

Buswell, who is expecting her first child with partner Joe Sugg, has faced criticism online for taking part in the show while pregnant.

She was previously forced to deny claims that her celebrity partner, Stefan Dennis, withdrew from the show to accommodate her pregnancy.

Posting a video on TikTok on Friday (24 October), Buswell can be seen cartwheeling.

She captioned the video: “For all those people saying they can’t watch a pregnant girl dance. I just can’t help it when I hear the beat.”