Strictly Come Dancing star Balvinder Sopal has said that she and partner Julian Callon were “really calm” during the dance-off after they received criticism from Shirley Ballas.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Tuesday (14 October), the EastEnders actor reflected on the critiques from Ballas, who said that her footwork was “not good”. The star said: “I felt like we were connected, but something went amiss.”

She said she received countless messages of support from people, and added that people may not have voted for them as “they thought we were safe”.

Reflecting on the dance-off against Ross King, she said: “I was really calm.” Callon added: “I was actually more stressed about the fact that Bal was calm, because either she is pumped, she’s ready to go, or it’s absolutely fallen apart.”