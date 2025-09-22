Tracey Ullman: ‘It’s very hard to be a boy in this world right now’

Tracey Ullman said she believes it's "very hard to be a boy in this world right now" as she reflected on her role in Steve.

The actor, 65, stars alongside Cillian Murphy in the drama, directed by Tim Mielants, which follows a headteacher of a troubled boys’ college.

Speaking to The Independent at the London premiere on Tuesday (16 September), Ullman said when asked about her mother-like character, and what she thinks of the importance of maternal relationships to young boys in education: "I love these boys in this film.

"I'm a grandmother now... I think it's very hard to be a boy in this world right now. It's hard to be anybody, but especially a, a young person.

"My best thing I've ever done is have children, but it ain't easy, you know, you're not having a baby, you're having a person. And, uh, it's a huge responsibility. Um, I felt all that for them.