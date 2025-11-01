Watch: South Park roasts Trump over White House renovation

Donald Trump’s controversial White House renovation was the target of South Park’s Halloween special last night (31 October).

Following the building’s East Wing being demolished last week to make way for Trump’s new $300m ballroom, the satire reimagined the remodelling plans as ostensibly being for a nursery to house the president’s as yet-unborn love child with Satan.

“We can just stick the baby in the bathroom or something,” Trump tells an annoyed Satan when his real renovation plans - to build a dancefloor - are revealed.