Keira Knightley makes surprising Love Actually confession

Keira Knightley, who played Juliet in Love Actually, has made a surprise confession about the fan-favourite film.

Speaking to This Morning on Wednesday (22 October), the actress admitted: "If I watch my work, which often I don't, I've only seen it once. So I saw Love Actually at the premiere when it came out, I think I was 18 – I haven't seen it since."

Thrilled that the film and her character still resonate with people over 20 years since it's release, she added: "People have a relationship with my work in a way that I'm going, 'I don't remember it. I don't know what you're talking about.'"