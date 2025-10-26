Singer Jon Bon Jovi appeared stunned after Jamie Lang confessed to the singer that he lost his virginity to one of his songs.

The former Made In Chelsea star appeared alongside the superstar rock icon on the BBC’s One Show on Friday (24 October).

Discussing the rock band’s 2026 tour, Lang asked the lead singer: “Are you going to play Livin’ on a Prayer? That song means a lot to me.”

When the singer asked him why, Lang replied: “I lost my viriginity to it.”

Bon Jovi then exclaimed: “There goes the family show!”