Peter Mullan has discussed the importance of acceptance at a time where “governments and populist leaders are making us all intolerant”.

Speaking to The Independent at the I Swear London premiere on Monday (29 September), the actor reflected on his character Tommy Trotter, a kind teacher who mentored Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson back in the 1980s.

He said: “If there’s anything to be taken from this film it’s tolerance, and not judge people according to what they say but what they do.”

Mullan added that some world leaders are “desperate for us to lay blame on everybody who’s different”, and stressed that we “must not go down that route”.

Co-star Shirley Henderson agreed, saying that “it’s more interesting that we’re all different”.