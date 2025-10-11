Emma Stone has revealed that her role in Bugonia was “surprisingly” one of her most physically challenging yet.

Speaking on the red carpet at the London Film Festival on Friday (10 October), the actor said that her character Michelle, who is kidnapped by Jesse Plemons’ character Teddy and held in his house, challenged her in “a way I didn’t expect”.

She said she assumed her character “would be laying down a lot in a cot”, due to her imprisonment in a basement, though was pleasantly surprised that Michelle is “actually a pretty physical girl”.