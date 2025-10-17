Celia Imrie has Celebrity Traitors cast in hysterics during show challenge

Celia Imrie had her Celebrity Traitors cast in hysterics during a show challenge in the latest episode of the game show.

Thursday’s episode (16 October) saw the contestants divided into two teams, where they had complete a challenge to match “banshee wails” to their respective voices.

After stealing the limelight the previous night, by passing wind as Claudia Winkleman explained their challenge, the actor again had her fellow contestants in fits of laughter with her wailing expressions to yet again steal the show.