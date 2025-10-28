The Celebrity Traitors’ Tom Daley reveals son’s adorable reaction to ‘murder’

Tom Daley has revealed his oldest son’s adorable reaction to his The Celebrity Traitors elimination.

Appearing on The One Show on Tuesday (27 October), the 31-year-old said his son Robbie began crying when he saw his father get ‘murdered’ by traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns in episode three of the show.

“Oh, my papa,” he cried whilst watching the show with his two fathers; Daley and Dustin Lance Black.

After Daley reassured the seven-year-old that he was fine in real life, he responded: “Okay, but I wanted you to win. I hate the traitors.”