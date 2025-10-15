Why Bruce Springsteen finally said yes to letting Hollywood tell his story

Bruce Springsteen has revealed why he permitted the story of how he recorded Nebraska to be played out on the silver screen in a new film starring Jeremy Allen White as the legendary musician in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

During a Q&A between Springsteen and the actor at Spotify's HQ on Tuesday (14 October), Springsteen told an audience of top Spotify fans: "I figured, I’m 76 years old, I don’t really care what the f*** I do anymore.

“As you get older… you take more risks in your work and in life in general.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere premieres at London Film Festival on Wednesday. The film will be released in the UK on 24 October.