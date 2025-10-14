Amy Dowden's surprising dark horse prediction for Strictly Come Dancing 2025

Amy Dowden has revealed who she thinks might be the dark horse of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition.

The professional dancer attended the Women of the Year Awards on Monday (13 October), where she spoke exclusively to The Independent.

The awards honour the Lionesses for their contributions towards women’s sport.

Speaking about potential winners of Strictly, Amy spoke highly of former England footballer Karen Carney.

She said: “A footballer, who would have thought it... I love the way she's coming out there and she's selling these performances."