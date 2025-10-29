Watch as Alan Carr screams as he crosses a bridge suspended high in the air as part of a Celebrity Traitors’ challenge.

On Wednesday’s (29 October) episode of the BBC reality show, the remaining eight contestants were paired up. One had to walk over the rickety bridge to collect a bag of money, throwing it to their partner at the other end.

When it was Carr’s turn to cross the precarious structure, he cried: “Oh my god, it’s well wobbly!” before proceeding to scream with every step as Kate Garraway guided him across.

Jonathan Ross tried to reassure Carr that he was nearly there, but he quipped back: “No, I’m not, you liar!”.

He ultimately managed to cross without falling off and secured £2,000 for the prize pot.