The best casino sites are constantly locked in competition to attract new customers and hold on to existing ones.

Welcome offers are a key part of an online casino’s strategy to attract new players, and many offer users great value on their first bets with the company.

Pretty much all online casinos and betting sites will run a welcome bonus offer, and new casino sites such as Pub Casino are no different.

The Pub Casino sign-up offer rewards new customers with a 100 per cent deposit match up to £100, and it is an offer that is easy to claim after completing a simple sign-up process.

In this article, we’ve collated all the information you need on the Pub Casino sign up bonus, including whether you need a Pub Casino bonus code, how to take advantage of the casino bonus and how the value stacks up against competing offers.

What is the Pub Casino sign up bonus?

The Pub Casino sign-up promo currently offers new customers a 100 per cent matched deposit of up to £100.

There is no Pub Casino bonus code required; new customers will just need to use one of the links in this article, sign up and make a qualifying deposit – the minimum deposit needed to unlock the bonus is £10.

The offer is only available to new UK customers.

Is there a Pub Casino bonus code?

As mentioned above, new customers do not need a Pub Casino bonus code to unlock the welcome offer. New players simply need to sign up via one of the links on this page.

How to unlock the Pub Casino sign-up bonus

Below, we have outlined the simple process for claiming the Pub Casino new customer bonus, and have provided a step-by-step guide on how to claim the offer:

Step 1: Visit Pub Casino via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Click the register button and fill out the registration form.

Step 3: Make a qualifying deposit of between £10 and £100.

Step 4: The bonus funds will be credited to your account and will be eligible for use on any casino game.

Key T&Cs for the Pub Casino bonus code

There are specific conditions attached to the Pub Casino sign up bonus, and bettors should be aware of them. To that end, we have detailed the main terms and conditions associated with the offer:

Players must be aged 18 or over and reside in the UK, and the offer is available only to new customers.

The Pub Casino sign up bonus is only available to one casino account per person, family, address, household, credit card number, email address or IP address.

A minimum deposit of £10 is required to qualify.

There is a 40x wagering requirement attached to the bonus funds. All wagering requirements must be completed within 30 days of the bonus funds being credited.

The only sections that count fully towards completing the wagering requirements are slots, slingo and video slots. Video poker, casual games and live casino games will not count towards wagering.

If wagering requirements are not met and a player tries to withdraw or transfer any bonus funds, those bonus funds will be forfeited.

How the Pub Casino bonus code compares to other casino offers

The Pub Casino bonus offers great potential value with its matched deposit amount, giving users up to £100 extra on their deposit. The maximum matched deposit amount is lower than some competing offers, though the wagering requirements are also lower, which balances it out.

Other competitors offer free spins that may cater better to a certain type of customer. Below, we have included a comparison table to help readers quickly see how Pub Casino compares to other online casinos:

Online casino Sign-up bonus Bonus code Wagering requirements Pub Casino 100% deposit bonus up to £100 N/A 40x PlayZee 100% deposit bonus up to £300, 100 Zee spins and 500 Zee points N/A 35x MrQ Spend £20, get 75 free spins INDY2024 N/A Great Britain Casino 100% deposit bonus up to £200 N/A 65x Quinn Casino Bet £10, get 50 free spins FREESPINS N/A

Why sign up with Pub Casino?

There are several reasons why a player might choose Pub Casino – we have briefly discussed a few below:

Welcome offer: The Pub Casino promo is a rewarding offer that provides comparatively good value to new customers and is simple and easy to unlock.

Huge selection of games: As tends to be the case with new casino sites, Pub Casino offers a wide variety of games – for example, they offer over 2,000 of the best online slots from 19 different providers.

User-friendly interface: Pub Casino offers a user-friendly website that is suitable for both desktop and mobile use, in addition to a highly rated online casino app.

Live casino and sportsbook: As well as a varied online casino offering, Pub Casino provides customers with one of the best new betting sites, all under one roof.

Customer service: Pub Casino offers several responsive customer service options, including 24/7 support via live chat.

Pub Casino bonus code: Summary

Overall, the Pub Casino welcome offer is a fairly standard casino sign up bonus, but it is a good option for new players due to the comparatively good value of its matched deposit guarantee, as well as slightly more favourable wagering requirements on any winnings.

The online casino itself is a relative newcomer on the UK market, but it has already proven itself as a trustworthy and respectable brand due to its huge selection of different games - remember that there are over 2,000 different slot games alone, both new slots and classic varieties.

Another factor in the casino’s reputation is its user-friendly interface on desktop, mobile and app versions, and a key part of this are the readily available customer service options, which include 24/7 live chat.

In addition, Pub Casino has integrated the live casino part of its site with a hugely varied sportsbook, so punters can benefit from Pub Casino bonuses as well as classic sports betting options.

Remember, there is no need to use a Pub Casino bonus code in order to benefit from this offer.

Below, we have included a pros and cons table to help potential customers weight up the suitability of the Pub Casino UK welcome promo.

Pub Casino bonus code pros Pub Casino bonus code cons Straightforward sign up offer Above average wagering requirements No Pub Casino bonus code required Limited options to complete wagering Massive slot games selection

Responsible gambling

Gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Online casinos can be addictive, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, never chase your losses, and take steps to remain in control of your budget from the moment you register an account.

Make use of responsible gambling tools if you need – these include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same applies whether you’re playing on betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.