The best new online casinos in the UK offer fresh ideas, exciting games and plenty of bonuses, especially for new customers.

It is important to select the right online casino based on your own personal preferences, so we’ve reviewed the best new operators in the industry using stringent criteria.

Below, you’ll find a rundown of the best brand new online casinos, including their strengths based on categories including slots, blackjack, roulette and welcome bonuses.

Best new online casino for slots: BetMGM Casino

BetMGM is the best new online casino for slots. BetMGM launched in the UK in 2023, having established a formidable reputation in the USA – there are several new online casinos in UK markets, but BetMGM in particular has brought an outstanding calibre of casino product to the UK.

BetMGM offers the best variety out of new operators, and even beats the variety available at many of the established casino brands in the UK.

Over 20 studios work with BetMGM to give customers a huge catalogue of options, offering different types of slot themes and prizes, from low wagers to high stakes.

Customers can expect a complete platform when using BetMGM, with plenty offers for new and existing customers, including prize draws. There are some limits on free to play games, but overall the customer experience is certainly a positive one.

Best new online casino for live casino: Bally Casino

Bally Casino is another brand that has made a name for itself in the US, though again it has made a significant impact since bringing its product to the UK. This is particularly true of its live casino.

Bally Casino delivers a huge range of live betting options, from the classic casino games such as blackjack and roulette, to other options including Monopoly Big Baller and Texas Hold’Em.

Bally Casino stands out for the quality of its live casino experience, and at times it’s almost as if you’re in a brick-and-mortar venue in Las Vegas. Its roulette game is exceptional, and you’re never short of options for betting in live rooms. This is also the case with blackjack and baccarat.

Promotions are widely available, and new customers can claim a welcome bonus worth 30 free spins using the promo code BALLYINDO2024. There are a few navigation issues in terms of using the site or app, but other than that it offers a complete package for those wanting to try a new online casino experience.

Best new online casino for roulette: Buzz Casino

Buzz Casino was launched in 2023, and although it is fairly new on the scene, users can expect high quality for all of its games, but its roulette games are particularly impressive.

Buzz Casino offers numerous options for roulette betting for customers of all budgets and experience.

There are basic options such as 101 Roulette, or if users prefer to use themes, Age of Gods Roulette is among the games available. It has a high RTP (Return to Player) rate for several games, including 98.65 per cent for its French roulette game, ensuring that customers are getting bang for their buck.

Buzz Casino could do with adding the same level of depth to its blackjack product, although it remains solid, and overall the usability and functionality of the site and app are impressive. In addition, customer support is readily available through live chat.

The only noteworthy blemish to the Buzz Casino product is that the company can take up to 48 hours to process withdrawals, so they are not one of the fastest withdrawal casinos.

For players looking among new online casinos for roulette, Buzz Casino is definitely top of our list.

Best new online casino for blackjack: Winlandia

Winladia is the best port of call for customers looking for a new online casino that offers blackjack. Although it is a high-quality site for all casino games – including slots and other table games – users are spoilt for choice when it comes to using Winlandia for blackjack.

There are over 60 versions of blackjack available across the casino site, with both automated and live versions on offer. These are available for users of all budgets, whether you prefer playing for low stakes or are a high roller.

Using the ‘Popular’ tab you can find all games that are often played by other users, with blackjack featuring prominently. The search bar is also available to find blackjack options.

The casino site and app are impressive overall, offering sound navigation and usability for all games. We found no glitches or issues with speed while using the website.

Winlandia also gives users the chance to test out free-to-play games before committing real money online. This is a firm commitment to responsible gambling and is notable among new online casino competitors.

Best new online casino for Drop and Win: Luckster Casino

Luckster Casino offers the best Drop and Win experience among new UK online casinos – Drop and Wins offer customers the chance to earn additional payouts on top of their winnings.

These slot games offer a risk-reward for customers depending on their chosen option. Luckster Casino stands out with the variety of its slots offering this bonus, with customers potentially also qualifying for high casino payouts if successful.

For example, Luckster offers prize pools up to £40,000 that can be shared amongst tournament winners. Daily payout prizes offer up to £30,000 that users can compete to win a share of.

Luckster uses the studio Pragmatic Play for their Drop and Win games, and this can easily be found through the Drop and Win menu. Titles include notable brand names in the casino sector such as Big Bass Bonanza, Wild West Gold and Book of Fallen.

Drop and Wins games only require an opt-in, which is a major boost for all customers. Perhaps the only negative is that payments can take up to 72 hours to reach your account.

Still, Luckster Casino is one of the best new online casinos in the UK and certainly worth your time to investigate its Drop and Win games.

Best new online casino for welcome bonus: Neptune Play

Neptune Play offers the best sign up bonus among new online casinos. Customers can claim 25 bonus spins on their Book of Dead slot game, along with a matched deposit casino bonus up to £200. The minimum deposit is £10, giving customers good flexibility.

Neptune’s overall product is one of the best on the market, offering a great all-round package for customers of all experience and budgets. Promotions are readily available for both new and existing customers, from Daily Spin frenzy to Drop and Wins.

Seasonal offers are also on hand. Look out for these promotions in dedicated sections of the site or app.

If you’re looking to hit the ground running on one of the best new online casinos, Neptune Play provide the perfect platform for new starters and enough offers to keep you satisfied long into the future.

How we evaluate new online casinos

Regulation - We ensure that the recommended best new online casinos are regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, ensuring that customers data is secure and that the casino can legally operate in the UK.

Welcome bonus - New customers should be rewarded with a good welcome bonus when signing up to new UK casinos online. If we’re not satisfied with the offer we won’t consider the casino site.

Variety of games - Customers should have access to a wide variety of games across the casino, whether automated or live casino options. Blackjack, roulette and baccarat should be available in a range of formats and game types for all users.

Usability - How easy is the casino site and app to use? We only want to recommend sites that offer sound usability and functionality across the board, whether you’re using the desktop site, Apple or Android app or mobile browser.

Payment methods - Users should have access to a variety of payment options to reflect modern transactions. Bank transfers and debit cards are staples, but we want to ensure that newer methods are available too, such as e-wallets or Apple Pay. Pay by mobile casinos are also marked up for payment variety.

Reputation - We judge gambling sites by reputation and our impressions after using them. For example, new online casinos are forging their way in the UK, but Bally and BetMGM already have strong reputations in the US.

Customer experience - What is the customer getting out of the casino? Are there enough games, such as new slots, table games and live casino? There should be a variety of options and themes in order to satisfy all users.

Promotions - Promotions should not end after the welcome bonus. Users should have options such as free spins, free play games, free bets on live casino and prize draws among others.

Responsible gambling - Casinos should take responsible gambling seriously, with a range of support methods in place to aid users that require assistance. Deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion should all be on hand.

What are the advantages of a new online casino?

The main advantage of new online casinos is that they offer a more innovative package than many of the established operators.

For example, new casinos will often come on the scene with a fresh approach to casino games, and perhaps new game providers. They combine these games with updated usability features and good customer offers to both attract and retain users,

Perhaps the most obvious advantage, then, is that new online casinos offer customers good welcome bonuses to entice customers towards their brands rather than others, and these offers continue if you become a regular user.

In addition, new online casinos often have new looks and more updated betting sites compared to older established brands. Sleek designs, such as those on Buzz Casino, mean that overall user experience is enhanced.

Disadvantages of new online casinos

Nevertheless, new online casinos do come with some disdvatbages compared to their older competitors.

The main one is a lack of experience – despite offering good apps and user interfaces, occasionally the general product is not as fine tuned as it is for established operators in the business.

In relation to this, there are sometimes fewer customer support options, with many only offering a live chat. In addition, payment options may not be as plentiful as established operators.

These are all elements to consider, although the best new online casinos certainly manage to avoid many of these blemishes.

What payment options are available for new online casinos UK?

New online casinos offer a variety of methods for depositing and withdrawing funds from their account.

These reflect the modern day approach to banking and transactions online, giving customers a breadth of options. Here are the best ways to deposit and withdraw funds from casino sites.

Debit card - The most commonly used method is debit card, which often must be used if a customer wants to take advantage of welcome offers for new casinos online. It is simple to use, with a wide range of possible deposit values, though it isn’t always the fastest method for withdrawing winnings depending on the casino site.

Bank transfer - This is a solid and reliable approach. These are easily accessible and trustworthy, although slightly dated. Given the processess involved both deposits and withdrawals will take more time than other payment options.

E-wallets - Providers like Skrill and Neteller are popular in the UK, and they provide a good selection of funding options and various added security measures, as well as VIP options for regular users and fast withdrawals. However, they usually aren’t accepted as part of welcome offers and are can be difficult to use when withdrawing.

PayPal - PayPal casinos are becoming increasingly popular and are more widely accepted than other e-wallets and offer similar perks to Skrill and Neteller. PayPal transactions are straightforward and can be processed almost instantly for both deposits and withdrawals, using your password or even touch/face ID. Deposits made with PayPal like other e-wallets may not qualify for the welcome offer.

Some online casinos accept cheques, but the drawn out process and time taken for the money to arrive makes this an unpopular option.

Responsible gambling

Remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

Online casino sites can be addictive, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget from the second you sign up for a casino site.

Always have a budget in mind and stick to it – remember to never chase your losses either.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by betting sites, such as self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

New online casinos summary

We’ve outlined the best new online casinos on the market that are regulated by the UKGC, and have broken them down into individual categories based on their strengths, using our own stringent criteria, as we know that customers need to be well-informed before they pick their casino site of choice.

The question of the best new UK online casinos depends on your personal preference – there is no definite ‘best’ option, though online casinos offer a range of services that can set them apart, including tools to aid responsible gambling practices.

New Online Casinos FAQs

What are the best new online casinos?

We have recommended the best new online casinos in our detailed review above. We’ve highlighted the strengths of the top operators in several categories, including slots sites, blackjack, roulette and live casinos.

Can you get bonuses from new online casinos?

New online casinos offer a range of casino bonuses. Neptune Play is one of the best new online casinos for providing value to their new customers with its welcome bonus worth up to £200.

Can you play on new UK online casinos on mobile devices?

Yes. New online casinos have quality mobile apps available for players to wager on the go. BetMGM are one of the standout operators for mobile gambling with its excellent app.

Are new online casinos safe to use?

Yes. We only recommend new online casinos that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC. This ensures that new online casinos comply with safe and secure measures along with responsible gambling practices.