The best new online slot sites in the UK in 2024

Online casinos offer customers the chance to play games at the touch of a button, and alongside roulette or blackjack, one of the most popular options is new online slots.

Slots games allow punters to try their hand at a variety of specific genres and titles, from traditional slots to new slot games.

As always, it is important to select slot sites based on your own personal preferences.

Below, we’ve reviewed the top-rated new slot sites and their offerings, ranking them based on their bonuses, free spins, tournaments, app offering and more, so that you can find the best new slot sites for you.

Best new slot site for bonuses: Neptune Play

Neptune is one the newest of new slots sites, having launched in 2024 as the latest launch from the Aspire Global group, which now has an impressive 42 online casinos in its portfolio.

This new UK slots site focused primarily on the slots category, with limited options when it comes to live casino and table games. Nevertheless, you’ll find slots from most of the big-name developers on Neptune, including NetEnt and Play’n Go.

Neptune Play is the best option for slot enthusiasts seeking valuable bonuses. Its welcome offers customers a 100 per cent bonus up to £200 and 25 no wagering free spins on their Book of Dead game, after signing up and depositing a minimum of £10.

There is an extensive range of payment options on offer too, and the Drops & Wins feature is also worth a mention – this gives players a chance to win a share of £2 million each month by playing selected Pragmatic Play slots.

Neptune is a new slots site, so naturally there are areas that require refinement. The library of games could be larger, but the makings of a top slot site are there. Its welcome bonus alone makes it worth considering, giving new users a deposit bonus and 25 free spins on Book of Dead, which carry no wagering requirements.

Note that your deposit bonus will need to be wagered 40 times over before it can become withdrawable and needs to be played through within a day of being credited to your account.

The same goes for the free spins, which are only valid for 24 hours and are valued at 10p each.

With a range of impressive bonuses, starting with its welcome offer, Neptune Play is certainly one of the best new slot sites to consider on the market.

Best new slots site for free spins: MrQ

MrQ is pretty fresh compared to a lot of slot sites. Interestingly, Mr Q carries an impresssive reputation in the online gambling community.

Their popularity might be related to the 6.8 million free spins they handed out last year via various promotions, including their solid welcome offer.

When you register using the MrQ promo code INDY2024, you can get 75 free spins worth 10p each on Book of Dead with no wagering required and no cap on any winnings.

You’ll need to deposit and spend £20 after signing up to unlock the free spins, but keep in mind any wagers on live casino or table games won’t count towards the spend requirements.

In our view, MrQ is the best new slot site for getting free spins due to this welcome offer of 75 no wagering free spins on Book of Dead after a £20 deposit. Expect futher offers with regular use of its online casino, including free spins and table game bonuses.

In addition, a high level of mobile optimisation and speedy payouts make Mr Q a favourite among UK players, and you can play safe in the knowledge that it is a well-regarded slot site.

Top new slot website for slot tournaments: Bally Casino

Bally are a well-established US gambling brand dipping their toe in the water of the UK market.

Bally’s welcome offer is not quite as valuable as others on the market and their slot library is exactly the same as all the others under the Gamesys brand, such as Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games or Monopoly Casino.

But, where Bally Casino stands out in the crowd as a new slots site is for its slot tournaments. Players who relish tournaments will revel in their gaming options. They offer a free-to-play Slot Masterstournament, where players can earn cash prizes of up to £50.

Once registered, existing customers who enjoy slots will benefit from the chance of being able to enter the free-to-play slots tournament Slot Masters daily. Cash prizes are available for top performing entrants.

Bally Casino also offers a particularly user-friendly site experience on both desktop and mobile, despite their underwhelming welcome offer compared to competitors.

Best new slot site for Megaways slots: King Casino

The crown jewel in King Casino’s library of slot games is their large selection of Megaways titles.

King Casino is the best new slot site for Megaways slots. They have an impressive selection of over 100 Megaways titles, including popular games like Eye of Horus, Fishin’ Frenzy, King Kong Cash and Big Buffalo, giving Megaways fans plenty to go at.

In addition, their welcome package offers up to £150 and 50 free spins, and although the free spins aren’t for any Megaways titles, they also have the ‘Wager Free Wednesday’ promotion, which gives users who have deposited £10 or more in the last seven days five free spins on Book of Dead each week.

King Casino is a slightly busy casino site with slot titles splattered everywhere throughout, but it’s easy enough to find your way to the Megaways section and the promotions page, and the overall user experience is still straightforward.

Best new mobile slot site: BetMGM

BetMGM is the best new mobile slot site. They have enjoyed a strong start to life in the UK since launching in 2023 and their cause has been aided with their excellent casino app.

BetMGM make life easy for customers who want all their betting needs at their fingertips, making it straightforward to switch between the casino and sportsbook sections.

Their app carries the same strong collection of slot titles as the desktop site and offers a particularly good experience playing on a smaller screen.

As well as their robust all-in-one casino and sportsbook app – which offers a seamless experience for mobile players – they have a 100 free spins welcome offer, which will suit those on a low budget as the minimum deposit is £10.

The sign-up offer features 100 free spins on Big Bass Splash. To claim the free spins you must deposit £10 or more and play £10 or more on eligible casino games (all except live casino and table games are eligible).

The free spins for popular slot game Big Bass Splash are worth 10p each.

BetMGM offers a sleek gambling experience for all customers, making it one to watch among the new UK slots sites online.

Best new slot site for progressive jackpot slots: Buzz Casino

Buzz Casino is the best new slot site for progressive jackpot slots. Its sign-up offer certainly suits slot players, offering 200 free spins when you deposit and bet £10 on any slot title.

Bingo fans will know all about Buzz, who are now trying to be top of the shop when it comes to new slot sites with their online casino. Their casino split away from the bingo side of the business in 2023, and currently has something to offer the majority of online casino goers. This particularly applies to slot enthusiasts, with over 1,200 games to choose from.

There’s a strong line up of progressive jackpot games from the likes of Power Play and Red Tiger, while Buzz’s promotions cater more to slot users. In addition, they have a wide range of jackpot games from top providers, such a Jackpot King.

Buzz offers a user-friendly site experience on both desktop and mobile, which paired with their welcome offer that requires a £10 deposit to unlock 200 free spins, makes a compelling case to sign up online.

There are a few factors to keep in mind with this casino bonus. Initial deposits must be made by either debit card or Apple Pay to qualify and the free spins are only eligible for the Fire Blaze Blue Wizard Megaways title, which has a RTP value of 95.47 per cent.

Free spins are credited in the form of a £20 slot bonus, which will need to be wagered 20x.

Being credited to you as a bonus means you can choose the value of each spin. You could choose to wager 50p per spin, meaning you’ll get a maximum of 40 free spins, or 10p per spin and get the full 200 spins.

There’s a lot to like about Buzz Casino as a slot site, particularly when it comes to the range and value provided by its progressive jackpot slot games.

How we rank the UK’s brand new slot sites

We use a variety of criteria to evaluate and rank the new slots sites discussed in this article. These factors are explained below.

Licensing & regulation - We ensure that the recommended UK new slot sites are regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that customers data is secure and that the casino can legally operate in the UK.

Security – In relation to licensing and regulation, the new slot websites that we recommend ensure that customer data is protected, with privacy of paramount importance.

Welcome bonus - New customers should be rewarded with a good welcome bonus when signing up to new slot sites online. If we’re not satisfied with the offering we won’t consider the slot site.

Variety of slot games - Customers should have access to a wide variety of slot games across the casino, offering different levels of payout, styles, genres and titles from a range of studios.

Usability - How easy is the slot site and app to use? We only want to recommend sites that offer sound usability and functionality across the board, whether you’re using the desktop site, Apple or Android app or mobile browser.

Payment methods - Users should have access to a variety of payment options to reflect modern transactions. Bank transfers and debit cards are staples, but we want to ensure that newer methods are available too, such as e-wallets or Apple Pay. Pay by mobile casinos are becoming popular too, whereby users can fund their casino account via their phone credit or bill.

Reputation - We judge slot sites by reputation and our impressions after using them. For example, new online casinos are forging their way in the UK, but Bally and BetMGM already have strong reputations in the US.

User experience - What is the customer getting out of the casino? Are there enough slots? There should be a variety of options and themes in order to satisfy all users. In addition, is there a good level of customer service if a user encounters any problems?

Promotions - Promotions should not end after the welcome bonus. Users should have options such as free spins, free play games and tournaments, among others.

Responsible gambling - The best new slots sites should take responsible gambling seriously, with a range of support methods in place to aid users that require assistance. Deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion should all be on hand.

Why choose a new slot site?

There are several advantages to trying out new slot sites, such as more generous welcome bonuses, fresh game selections and innovative features. We’ve run through a few more advantages below.

Game Variety – New slot sites often provide a more varied selection of games, featuring slots with innovative themes and distinctive features.

Cutting-Edge Technology – These sites typically leverage the latest technology to enhance user experience, including improved mobile compatibility and quicker loading times.

Better Bonuses – To build a strong customer base, new slot sites usually offer better bonuses and promotions than established online casino sites.

Modern Payment Methods - New UK slot sites tend to keep up with current trends by offering a wide range of contemporary and unique payment options, such as PayPal, Apple Pay, Neteller, Trustly and Skrill.

What payment options are available for new slot sites?

New slot sites have a wide of payment options available for customers to deposit and withdraw funds online. These reflect modern transactions, but you’ll also find traditional methods available.

Debit card - Debit card is the most popular method available to unlock welcome offers from new slot sites. It is simple to use, with a wide range of possible deposit values.

Bank transfer - Bank transfers are solid and reliable ensuring customers’ financial data is secure. It is a slightly dated approach and the process for deposits and withdrawals does take longer than other methods, even at the fastest withdrawal casinos.

E-wallets - Skrill and Neteller provide a reliable and efficient way of depositing and withdrawing funds online. There are even VIP options for regular users and fast withdrawals. Bear in mind, these methods may not be eligible to unlock welcome bonuses.

PayPal - PayPal transactions are straightforward and can be processed almost instantly for both deposits and withdrawals, using your password or even touch/face ID. Deposits made with PayPal like other e-wallets may not qualify for the welcome offer. Check your PayPal casino terms and conditions before signing up and making your first deposit.

Responsible gambling

Gambling should only ever be considered a form of entertainment, and never a way to make money online.

Gambling on new slots sites can become addictive, so remember to have a budget in mind and stick to it.

Never wager more than you can afford to lose, taking steps to remain in control of your budget from the second you sign up for a casino site. In addition, remember to never chase your losses.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites, such as self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Best new slot sites UK summary

We’ve outlined the new online slot sites on the market, making sure that all recommeded operators are regulated by the UKGC.

In addition, we’ve used our own stringent criteria to break down the latest slot sites into individual categories based on their strengths.

The question of the best new UK slot sites depends on your personal preference. Remember that there is no definite ‘best’ option among slot sites, though some do offer a range of services to set themselves apart.

Different slot sites cater to different types of player. Whether you want continued offers, free spins, larger jackpots or regular tournaments.

New Slot Sites FAQs

What are the best new UK slot sites?

You can find the best new slot sites in the UK based on categories in our breakdown above. Each new slot site offers a different strength for customers to choose their preference.

Are new slot sites safe?

We only consider new online slot sites that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC. This ensures that new slot sites offer a fair and secure service for all customers as well as providing responsible gambling tools.

Can you get bonuses on new slot sites UK?

Yes. Bonuses are readily available on new slot sites. Customers can sign up for the best new slot sites to receive welcome offers that include deposit matches and free spins among others.

What types of games are available on new slots sites?

There are a wide range of slots available on new UK slot sites. These include traditional slots, progressive jackpots, megaways, slots tournaments among other options.