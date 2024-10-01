Free Spins No Deposit Bonus: Best UK Casino Free Spins 2024

Online casinos that offer the best offers stand out from the crowd especially when it comes to free spin no deposit bonuses.

Both established operators and new online casinos offer dozens of different types of promotions and bonuses to both new and existing customers, from free spins to matched deposits.

One of the best bonuses on the market are free spins no deposit offers, which allows players to play games like slots or roulette without making an initial deposit.

Unsurprisingly, such casino bonuses are very popular, and though they can be difficult to come across, some free-to-play games hand out daily prizes and are a good way to land these offers.

Below, we’ve collated all the most relevant information on free spins no deposit offers, including how they work, how to land them and their various pros and cons.

To find out more about how we rate online casino sites and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

Top UK Casinos Offering Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses

The online casinos below offer no deposit free spins, either when joining or through certain games.

21Casino: 21Casino provide a straightforward offer 21 no deposit spins on their Book Of Dead game for new customers that sign up. There are further promotional offers for customers that place a deposit when joining this slot site.

PlayGrand Casino: PlayGrand Casino provide 30 free spins on Book of Dead with no deposit. However, a 35x wagering requirement applies when using the slot. New customers can also get a matched deposit bonus of up to £100 and a further 30 free spins on Reactoonz.

BetMGM Casino: By signing up for BetMGM Casino, new customers can expect daily free spin offers without having to deposit funds. It hands out free spins through its Golden Wheel promo, with prizes including live casino chips, profit boosts and up to £5,000 in cash. This promotion resets at 7pm every day.

William Hill Casino: Customers on William Hill can expect no deposit bonuses on two games. William Hill gives users five free spins on Wild Party Jokers, and 10 free spins on its Wanted Usual Suspects slot. All you need to do is hit the ‘get free spins’ button on their promotions page to unlock this offers, while there are other offers available, including its welcome offer when placing a deposit.

Grosvenor Casino: This established operator offers the free-to-play game Hi-Lo, which hands out no deposit free spins daily. All the player needs to do is register (or log in if ou already have an account) and press the relevant button on the promotions page.

Understanding Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses

Free spins no deposit bonuses are offers that give customers free spins on games of their choice without having to make a real-money deposit. They can be won via playing certain games or for loyal use of an online casino.

Free spins no deposit bonuses work in a similar way to other bonus offers and normal spins. Customers simply have to claim the offer by following the claim process and any relevant terms and conditions.

Users should be aware of terms and conditions on gambling sites. Common terms include wagering requirements, withdrawal caps, maximum win caps and game eligibility.

Wagering requirements mean that the casino requires you to wager any winnings a certain number of times before withdrawing, Withdrawal caps are more self-explanatory. These are limits on the number, frequency or total value of withdrawals.

Maximum win caps are also straightforward – simply the maximum amount that a player can win. Game eligibility dictates which games the free spins can be used on.

Players can win real money with the bonuses and offers, but remember that there are often conditions that you are required to meet.

Pros and Cons of No Deposit Free Spins

There are both benefits and drawbacks to no deposit free spins, and we have run through a few of each below.

Pros Cons No financial risk for customers Wagering requirements can be high Great way to try out new slots Restricted to specific games Good test of quality of casino site Cap on winnings

Key Terms to Look for in Free Spins Bonuses

Make sure to always read T&Cs on free spin no deposit offers. Many casino players take up free spin no deposit offers without reading the terms, but pay particular attention to wagering requirements, caps on winnings, game eligibility and expiration dates.

How to Claim Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses

Below, we’ve provided a simple step-by-step guide on how to claim free spins, from registration to using the spins themselves.

Choose a casino from our list: Choose one of our recommended casinos – all are fully licensed and registered by the UK Gambling Commission. Sign up and verify your account: Register with your chosen casino using your personal details, and verify your account. Read T&Cs of free spin promo: Remember to read the terms and conditions of your chosen promotion. If satisfied, claim your spins (no deposit needed): If you are happy to accept the terms, fill out the rest of the necessary information and claim your free spins. Start playing on eligible casino games: You are now free to play your chosen game! Simply claim your spin, opt for your favoured game and press the button!

How We Rate No Deposit Free Spin Offers

We use stringent criteria before recommending casinos and their free spins no deposit offers, and we have detailed them below.

Licensing: Our recommended casinos are always licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring players are safe when gambling online.

Reputation: We only use trusted online casinos with a positive reputation in the UK. We consider both established brands and the newest operators on the scene, but ensure that all casino sites meet our high standards.

Fair terms and conditions: Our recommended free spins no deposit offers will offer fair terms and conditions that are as unrestrictive as possible.

Mobile compatibility: The casino offers that we choose come from casinos that have efficient, user-friendly desktop websites and apps, so users can enjoy using their bonus without issues regarding compatability or speed.

Customer support: The no deposit free spins offers that we choose all come from casinos that provide a wide range of customer support options, such as live chat and email support. Many will offer 24/7 support too.

Withdrawal options: Our chosen casinos offer a wide variety of safe and secure withdrawal options, from debit card to PayPal. We recommend a range of fast withdrawal casinos to ensure your funds are returned into your account as soon as possible.

Game variety on free spin offers: Finally, the offers we choose can be used on a variety of games.

Responsible Gambling

Casino sites offer the full range of responsible gambling tools offered, such as self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

These tools help users remain in control of their budgets; remember that gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, so have a budget in mind and never wager more than you can afford to lose.

If you need to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses summary

Customers should only claim free spin no deposit if it suits their wagering needs. Remember to choose casinos and offers that align with your own personal preferences.

All our recommended sites on this page are governed by the UKGC and will provide a range of safer gambling tools to help customers gamble responsibly.

Our free spins no deposit recommendations offer both fair terms and conditions, including fewer wagering requirements and usability on a wider range of games.

In addition, the casinos that we recommend are compatible with mobiles and desktops, offering plenty of safe and secure withdrawal options and a range of readily available customer support services.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Free Spins No Deposit FAQs

What are no deposit free spins?

No deposit free spins are spins given to customers without them having to make a real-money deposit. These can usually be used on a range of slots offered by the casino site.

Can I win real money with free spins?

Free spins no deposit offers do allow customers to win real money, though there are sometimes restrictive terms such as wagering requirements.

Do I need to wager winnings before I can withdraw?

Some no deposit free spins UK do require customers to wager their winnings a certain number of times. This can range from 25x to over 65x, though the casinos we recommend will have lower wagering requirements and fair terms and conditions.

Are these bonuses safe to claim?

All casino free spins no deposit offers are safe to claim as long as you choose a licensed, regulated casino from the list of our recommended sites.

Can I claim no deposit spins on mobile?

Most casino sites will provide no deposit free spin offers that are valid on either desktop or mobile, while some will even be offered exclusively to mobiles and apps.