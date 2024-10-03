Poker has continued to grow in popularity the UK, especially post-pandemic, and it is one of the main markets for those who regularly use online casinos.

Poker sites can seem complicated at first in comparison to online slots or betting sites, but for those who learn how to play, it can add another dimension to their entertainment when betting.

But where can you go to find the best experience? We’ve provided a guide to the best online poker sites for real money in the UK, with a focus on security, game variety, traffic and bonuses.

To find out more about how we rate online casinos and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

The best online poker sites in the UK

1. PokerStars

PokerStars is one of the most popular poker sites globally and in the UK, known for its large player bases, high-quality software, and a wide range of poker options.

Its key strength is its huge tournament selection, as well as a variety of regular promotions and an easy-to-use mobile app.

They are currently running a sign-up bonus alongside several ongoing promotions for UK players, with the PokerStars bonus code ‘STARS400’ used for claiming a 100 per cent sign-up bonus.

PokerStars is a good choice for both beginners and experienced players, with low-stakes options for the former and high-stakes tables for seasoned players.

2. PartyPoker

PartyPoker is a trusted UK poker site with good cashback offers and solid traffic across low and mid-stakes games. It offers great rewards for loyalty, as well as UK poker tournaments with big prize pools.

They are running a welcome offer that includes a matched first deposit bonus up to £400 and £70 in free play on any game. In addition, they run a number of ongoing promotions, as well as cashback rewards.

It’s one of the best sites out there for casino bonuses to enhance your poker experience.

PartyPoker is a great site for intermediate players, with fewer pro players in the lower stakes rooms, while there are options for mid-stakes games, in addition to their cashback rewards.

3. Unibet Poker

Unibet is a beginner-friendly poker site with anonymous tables, frequent promotions, and a relaxed playing environment.

Its main strengths are the fact that the site and app are easy to navigate, which is ideal for beginners. They offer a wide range of tournaments too, from freerolls to bounty events.

In terms of bonuses, Unibet runs regular promotions and loyalty rewards. There are free tickets for new players and guaranteed prize pools in tournaments, as well as a solid welcome bonus for new players.

Unibet is best for casual and recreational players, as it is designed to be less intimidating with fewer pro-heavy tables. As one of the best all round gambling sites in the industry, Unibet has a great mobile app with smooth glitch-free gameplay on Android and iOS.

4. Bet365 Poker

Bet365 is a reputable UK poker site with seamless integration of sports betting and casino games, providing a variety of poker formats.

It is a trusted brand with a wide range of gaming options, a variety of cash games and tournaments, and a clutter-free site layout and navigation.

Bet365 is regarded as one of the best payout casinos for slots, but you can rest assured that its poker site certainly fits the bill when it comes to value for customers.

As expected, Bet365 runs a strong welcome offer for new players, and they have frequent reload bonuses and promotions tailored to poker.

Bet365 is the best choice for multi-gaming enthusiasts. There are beginner-friendly tables with low stakes, as well as a host of flexible gaming options, making it easy to switch between poker, sports, and casino.

Users are also spoiled for choice for payment options, with several methods available, while Bet365 stands out as one of the headline PayPal casinos open on the market.

5. GGPoker

GGPoker is a leading platform for Hold’em and Omaha enthusiasts, with solid tournament guarantees, fast software, and a rewarding VIP programme.

Its key strengths include its large player base – which ensures well-funded tournaments and active cash games – as well as a low rake of three per cent for Omaha and five per cent for Texas Hold’em.

GGPoker is one of the best fast withdrawal casinos with multiple payment options, including Bitcoin, and a 24/7 live chat and email support for customers.

GGPoker is especially known for its generous bonuses and a well-established user base. For a £10 deposit, new players can claim £40 in free play + weekly freeroll tickets.

It’s a perfect place for experienced poker players, with a wide range of buy-ins and stakes, making it accessible for all budgets. GGPoker also offers daily guarantees, including prize pools and the VIP programme.

What to look for in poker bonuses

Welcome Bonuses: The best online poker sites will offer great value on their welcome bonuses. Customers should look out for free play tokens and matched deposits, but also take into account any terms and restrictions, for example bonus caps and wagering requirements.

Freeroll Tournaments: This is a name given to a tournament with no entry fee. These are good for beginners to build bankrolls without having to buy your way into the table.

Loyalty Schemes: Regular users of UK poker sites can benefit from loyalty schemes that reward regular play. Offers can include free play tokens, cashback and reload bonuses.

Best poker sites for beginners

When choosing a new poker site to play on, it’s best to focus on ease of use, low-stakes options, and educational resources like poker tutorials.

Bet365 and Unibet are excellent beginner choices, based on their user-friendliness and accessible stakes. Users will find a range of poker games and rooms that are available and devoid of experienced players, allowing new players to learn and hone their craft. Both companies have sites and apps that run efficiently with a user-friendly interface, and they also offer low, accessible stakes.

Best poker sites for advanced players (UK)

The main features to be aware of for experienced players include tracking software support, high-stakes cash games, and competitive tournament structures.

To this end, PokerStars and GGPoker are the best poker sites for experienced players, as they offer a range of serious competitions and big prize pools. Customers will find a range of high-stakes rooms available for a range of poker games. For players who are interested in intense online matches, these two operators are your port of call.

Mobile poker: Best apps for UK players

Many companies offer betting apps that include a range of poker games, which are a good option for players who like to play on the go.

PokerStars and Unibet are the best choices for poker apps. Both operators provide a fast, seamless, friendly user experience alongside wide game availability. Most importantly for live poker betting, we found both betting apps to be reliable and glitch free.

Key factors when choosing a poker site

There are a number of important things to consider when choosing the best online poker sites for you. It doesn’t matter whether you’re choosing an established operator or one available from a new online casino brand.

These key factors must be met to be considered. We have provided some information on the important factors below.

Security & Licensing: Your chosen poker site must be licensed by the UKGC (UK Gambling Commission) in order to ensure a safe experience for the user.

Game Variety: The best online poker sites will have several different formats available, such as Texas Hold’em or Omaha. They will also offer multi-table tournaments, Sit & Go, Progressive Knockouts and other formats players might enjoy.

Bonuses & Promotions: In addition to welcome offers, UK poker sites should offer bonuses such as deposit matches, freerolls and loyalty programmes in order to enhance a player’s experience.

Mobile Experience: Poker sites must offer a mobile-friendly website and app for players who prefer the convenience of playing on their phone or tablet.

Player Traffic: Having more active players results in better liquidity and more game options, so it is important that your chosen site offers a range of games that have plenty of players.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options: Top online poker sites will offer various UK-friendly payment methods, such as debit cards, PayPal, Skrill and Neteller, as well as quick withdrawals.

Bonuses and promotions

Before signing up to a site, check that their welcome offer provides good value, and search for ways to maximise it – this may well be in the form of a matched deposit, though be careful to never deposit more than you can afford to lose.

When it comes to promotions and bonuses for existing customers, there are other things you can do to maximise these offers. As well as choosing your bonus wisely – for example according to the games you usually play or are more experienced in – make sure to time your deposits to make the most of loyalty programmes.

In addition, make sure to play games with higher contributiuon rates where possible, as these contribute to wagering requirements (if there are any – ideally you would choose a bonus with as few of these as possible).

Finally, keep an eye on the expiry dates of your bonus, and make sure to use it within the specified window.

Following these simple tips can make all the difference when using the best poker sites to ensure that you get bang for your buck.

Responsible gambling advice

At the best poker sites, player welfare is a top priority. It’s essential that players manage their time and money responsibly to keep poker enjoyable. Below are some key tips for responsible gambling.

Set Limits: Always set a budget before you start playing and stick to it. Many sites allow you to set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits.

Take Breaks: Avoid long, continuous sessions. It’s important to take breaks to stay focused and prevent emotional decision-making.

Self-Exclusion: If you feel that poker is becoming more than just a game, regulated poker sites offer self-exclusion or cool-off periods to help you take a break.

Seek Help: If gambling becomes a problem, contact support services like those below for professional advice and assistance:

Best poker sites summary

When choosing between online poker sites, remember to opt for a site that caters to your preferences, whether you are a beginner or an experienced poker player.

Remember our key factors for choosing the best online poker sites, beginning with a license from the UKGC before focusing on game variety, welcome bonus and promotions along with the available payment methods.

Ensure your chosen poker site has a quality desktop product and app offerings that are user-friendly and efficient, with plenty of customer support available alongside the necessary responsible gambling tools.

Online poker FAQs

Is online poker legal in the UK?

Yes. Gambling is a legal, licensed and regulated industry throughout the UK, with plenty of options for punters to gamble safely and securely. Having said that, when choosing a site to gamble on, make sure that it is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

What is the best poker site for beginners?

Bet365 and Unibet as the best poker sites for beginners in our view. These choices are based on their user-friendliness and accessible stakes. Both companies have sites and apps that run efficiently with a user-friendly interface that make it perfect for new players wishing to start their poker experience online.

Can I play poker on mobile?

Many sites offer customers the options to play poker on mobile, with dedicated apps alongside the usual desktop sites. We have chosen PokerStars and Unibet as the best choices for poker apps. Their apps offer a seamless, friendly user experience with a wide number of games available.

How do deposit bonuses work?

Deposit bonuses work when customers deposit a qualifying sum with a valid payment method, and once that deposit has been staked on the required market or game, the company will credit the reward(s) to your account. Check the terms and conditions carefully before depositing with these offers, as they often require specific deposit methods (usually a debit card).

What are rakeback deals?

A rakeback deal is a deal offered at several of the best online poker sites, in which customers can receive a certain percentage of their rake tournament fees back per day. Rake fees are the commission taken by the specific poker room operator.

Where is best to play poker online?

We recommend established operator PokerStars for its wide range of online poker options. However, there are many casino sites who now offer strong poker products, as do many slot sites, backjack sites and roulette sites. Most online casinos, such as Unibet, have a poker section and will reward new customers with bonuses that can, in some cases, be used on poker.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.