What Does Check Mean in Poker: A Beginner’s Guide

Poker’s origins can be traced across hundreds of years, and nowadays it has become perhaps the most popular card game in the world.

It is a game that involves luck, skill, experience and even a range of psychological factors, and its many strategies make it an interesting game for players on dedicated poker sites, online casinos and physical poker tables the world over.

And despite the range of factors involved, poker is a deceptively simple game to play – once you learn the rules, strategies and terms.

One such term that is important when playing poker is a ‘check’ or ‘checking’ – this is the term used for when a player forgoes their bet but stays in the hand.

Below, we have provided an in-depth guide to a check, including what it is, how to check in poker, when to check in poker and the associated in-game risks.

What does “check” mean in poker?

So, what does check mean in poker?

Checking is where a player doesn’t bet but still wants to stay in the hand. They defer their bet and move onto the next player, but still stay in themselves.

Checking means passing to the next player without making a bet, but it can only be done as long as no previous player has bet during the current round.

How does checking work in poker?

Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide to how checking works in different rounds of poker, most notably in Texas Hold’em.

Pre-flop: There’s no option to check in the pre-flop, as the blind is a forced bet.

Post-flop, turn, final card: If no one has bet before you, you can choose to check. The action moves to the next player, who can either check or bet.

In Texas Hold’em, if all players check in a round, the next card is dealt, or the showdown occurs if it’s the final card.

Why do players check in poker?

There are a few reasons why a player might choose to check in a game of poker, and we’ve discussed the most common ones below.

Checking to control the pot size: If a player wants to avoid making the pot bigger with a marginal hand, they might check instead of bet.

Checking for free cards: Players with drawing hands (for example, a flush or straight draws) might check in the hope of seeing the next card without having to pay.

Checking to induce a bluff: A player might check with a strong hand to appear weak, hoping their opponent calls their bluff.

Checking if you have a bad hand: If your hand is weak, or just or not strong enough to bet on, you should check (or fold if anyone bets before you).

Check vs call: What’s the difference?

So what is the difference between check and call in poker? It is important to know the difference between ‘checking’ and ‘calling’.

A check occurs when no bet has been made, and the player chooses not to bet but stays in the hand. Players can no longer check once a bet has been made in that round.

A call is when the player matches a bet made by an opponent in order to stay in the hand. In order to call, there has to have been a bet placed in that round.

When should you check in poker?

There are certain times when it can be a ‘good’ idea to check – these are discussed below.

With a marginal hand: If you’re unsure whether you have the best hand, checking can help you stay in the hand without committing chips.

On a scary board: When the community cards show potential for strong hands (for example flushes or straights), checking can be a way to avoid committing too much when you have a medium-strength hand.

To set a trap: If you have a strong hand and want your opponent to bet, checking can disguise your strength and lure them into betting.

The risks of checking: When not to check

Remember that there are several situations when checking may not be the best option.

Giving free cards: If you have a hand that’s strong but vulnerable (for example a top pair on a draw-heavy board), then checking might allow opponents to catch a better hand without paying for it.

Missing value: Sometimes checking with a strong hand means you miss out on building the pot. Betting in these spots can maximise your winnings.

Overall, while checking can be a useful tool, it’s important to balance it with betting to avoid being predictable.

How to use checking as part of your poker strategy

Overall, checking can fit well into a broader poker strategy.

Firstly, checking helps to balance your play. Don’t always check when you have weak hands or bet when you have strong ones – instead, mix up your play to keep opponents guessing.

Checking can also allow you to gather information about your opponents’ hands based on their actions after you check.

In addition, checking is more effective when you’re in position (last to act) because you can see how your opponents behave before deciding what to do.

Summary: What does check mean in poker?

When playing poker, it is important to understand the check so that you can use it strategically.

You should practice checking in various situations when starting out, and consider how it fits into your overall gameplan (though remember that there’s no option to check in the pre-flop).

Remind yourself of why you might check in poker – for example, to control the pot size, to get free cards, to induce a bluff or because you have a bad hand.

In addition, try to remember the time when you should check, such as if you have a marginal hand, if it’s a scary board or if you’re trying to set a trap.

Finally, once you are sure you understand the difference between a call and a check, memorise the main risks behind checking (these include giving opponents free cards or missing value when building the pot).

What does check mean in poker? FAQs

