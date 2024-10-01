As online gambling continues to grow both in the UK and abroad, online casino sites continue to offer a vast range of betting options, from sportsbooks to slot sites.

And one of the most popular casino games throughout the world is online blackjack.

Blackjack, a common card-based casino banking game, is found at most in-person and online casinos, and is a common form of entertainment among both seasoned and beginner gamblers.

However, not everyone will be familiar with blackjack and how to go about playing, so for those who are keen to learn, we have put together a guide featuring information on the game itself, some useful tips and recommendations for the best blackjack sites.

What is online blackjack?

Blackjack is one of the most popular casino banking games in the world, with blackjack tables ever-present on gambling sites and physical casinos the world over.

In simple terms, blackjack pits the player against the dealer (rather than against other players), with the player aiming to create card totals that are higher than the dealer but lower than 21.

Card totals are totted up via the numbers on the cards dealt to you – the game uses a standard 52-card deck. The two basic moves a player can make is either to choose to keep having cards drawn (known as a ‘hit’), or to end their turn and stop taking cards (a ‘stand’).

In practice, the game is more complicated than this, with other actions a player can take, and there are plenty of resources and ways to practice that you can make use of online.

There are several different types of blackjack available online. American Blackjack, as it’s known, is the standard type found in most online casinos, with European Blackjack another variation, which is played with two decks of 52 cards.

Other variations available at most casinos include free bet blackjack, in which players don’t have to bet when choosing certain play options, and Spanish 21, in which 10s are removed from the dealers deck (among other things).

The most common ‘variation’ of blackjack online, while not changing any of the rules, is the presence of live dealer games. These are popular with customers, as they allow them to see a real-time person dealing, and often feature a live chat option too.

Best blackjack sites UK

Blackjack site Best for Welcome offer Magic Red Cashback offers 100% welcome bonus up to 100 + 20 wager extra spins Mr Play Blackjack beginners 100% welcome bonus up to £200 + 100 extra spins Ladbrokes Casino Free bets Bet £10 get £30 + 30 free spins BetMGM Mobile blackjack 100 bonus spins when you play £10 Monopoly Casino Live blackjack Play £10, Get 30 Extra Spins

Magic Red

Magic Red is an online casino brand that has operated since 2014, and now features hundreds of online games. It provides up to 73 blackjack rooms on its site, offering plenty of table action for both new and experienced users. There are rooms to cater for customers of all budgets, including VIP options for those high-rollers. The company also offers an authentic experience for customers on its live casino, providing the look and feel of a brick and mortar venue.

Magic Red’s welcome offer provides a £100 deposit match for new customers along with 20 free spins on its online slots, and regular promotions are available for blackjack, such as cashback offers on weekends. Look out for further offers through its loyalty options for customers that regularly use the site.

Mr Play

Mr Play is one of the most reputable casino sites in the business, as well as one of the best all-rounders, catering for beginners and experienced players.

It offers customers an excellent blackjack product across automated and live casino options. There’s plenty to like about its computer-generated options, which are not only numerous but offer an impressive range of payouts. In total, there are over 60 blackjack rooms, offering different styles and payouts, including for those interested in high stakes.

Mr Play provides a solid welcome offer that delivers for all games and users, with 100 free spins and a deposit match up to £200, giving new customers flexibility with their choice. There are also an array of promotions available for existing customers, including cashback and reload deposits for playing on blackjack and others.

Ladbrokes Casino

Primarily a betting site, Ladbrokes is one of the most notable brands in online gambling and it does not stray from that path with the quality of its blackjack site.

Ladbrokes has a wide range of games from high-profile studios, ensuring that its computer-generated blackjack games are top quality. Its live options are also of a high standard, as you would expect from such a well-respected brand.

It has a competitive welcome offer, providing new customers with £30 in free bets after signing up and wagering £10 on casino games as well as 30 free spins, while there are a wide range of promotions available for existing customers, including free bets exclusive for blackjack games known as Blackjack Lucky Cards.

Best live blackjack sites

Live dealer blackjack is one of the most popular variations on many online casinos. It differs from other blackjack formats as it gives you a view into a blackjack room, complete with the presence of a real-time, in-person dealer, as well as the option to use live chat to interact with both the dealer and other players.

Overall, it provides a far more immersive experience, which is more entertaining for many users. When reseraching the best live blackjack sites, two brands stood out to us as outlined below.

Monopoly Casino

Monopoly Casino offers one of the best experiences for live online blackjack, HD streaming completing the immersive experience to make it seem as though you’re in the room.

There are a number of rooms that cater to customers of all budgets, including the option for free bets when gambling live, with standout games including Lightning Blackjack and Bond Street Blackjack that offer high payouts for successful hands.

Monopoly Casino gives users the chance to qualify for blackjack promotions with progressive jackpots, and also has options for speed dealer to streamline your gambling experience. In addition, the company also rewards customers with other promotions, including cashback and reload deposits.

Duelz Casino

Duelz Casino stands out for the range of its live blackjack games on its blackjack site. All the top studios are present on Duelz, including Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming and Stake Logic, so you can rest assured you’re gambling with a reputable product with reliability at its core.

Users can expect several options for classic blackjack, speed blackjack, high stakes, and more. Overall, there is something for every type of blackjack player with a range of options for your stakes.

The aesthetics of the website could be improved as the backdrop does not have an authentic feel, but it does not take away from the quality of the games.

Duelz has a welcome offer worth up to £100 and 100 free spins, while customers can also take advantage of cashback promotions and more.

Game variety: Classic, Live and more

It is important that online casinos have several different variations of blackjack (and suitable stakes) to suit all types of players. The main formats of blackjack games found online are discussed below:

Classic versions: Also known as American blackjack, this is the standard version of the game, played with one 52-card deck.

European blackjack: The main difference between this and the standard version is the presence of another deck of cards.

Live dealer blackjack: As mentioned above, this is simply blackjack game which takes place with a real-time, in-person dealer.

Progressive blackjack: These games feature ever-growing jackpots, that continue to grow until the jackpot is won. Once won, the jackpot amount is re-set to a pre-determined level.

Blackjack bonuses and promotions

The best blackjack sites will try to retain their customers by offering a range of casino bonuses and promotions. Almostl all online casinos offer welcome bonuses, while many also run offers and promotions for existing customers.

The most common blackjack-related offers include cashback offers and loyalty schemes, in which you will be offered bonuses of varying value depending on how often you play. Note that there will be wagering requirements on some operators, meaning you will have to wager winnings a certain number of times.

The best casino apps for blackjack

It is important that blackjack sites offer of a smooth, intuitive mobile experience for playing on smartphones and tablets. To that end, we’ve recommended the two best apps for online blackjack below.

BetMGM

BetMGM is one of the new online casinos in the UK, though it has hit the ground running with the quality of its betting app. Customers can find the sports betting and casino product all in one native app, and it offers great functionality and usability across both Apple and Android platforms.

Customers should have no issues navigating to the blackjack site, where there are several options across both automated and live games. One down side to BetMGM is that it is not a pay by mobile casino, with just four deposit options for customers. However, overall you’ll find a reliable and smooth gambling experience while using BetMGM Casino.

LeoVegas

LeoVegas is a name that commands respect in the mobile betting industry, having won several awards for the quality of its mobile app for both sportsbook and casino. It’s clear to see why due to the impressive look and feel of the app, allowing for both sound usability and functionality across platforms. The app scores highly with customers on both App Store and Google Play Store, with ratings of 4.8 and 4.7 respectively.

Users can locate and play blackjack games with ease, and without any issues regarding the quality of streams or reliability.

How we choose the best blackjack sites

There are several factors to consider when choosing from a list of blackjack sites – we evaluate sites according to the below criteria.

Licensing & security: The best online blackjack sites will all be licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that customers are safe and secure when using the site (whether that be when depositing money, signing up with personal data or by assuring your rights when gambling).

Game variety: Good blackjack sites will offer customers a wide variety of blackjack games, from ‘standard’ American blackjack to variations such as European blackjack and Spanish 21.

Live dealer options: In addition to the above, our recommended sites will offer plenty of live dealer options, allowing customers to participate in live blackjack rooms with a real-time dealer.

Software providers: If a site works with the industry-leading software companies – which include NetEnt and Evolution Gaming – it is a sure sign of quality.

Promotions: The best blackjack sites will provide customers with a great-value welcome offer, but in addition to that they’ll also give existing customers a range of offers and promotions to choose from, as well as potential loyalty bonuses.

User interface: Good blackjack sites will function in an efficient manner, with a user-friendly interface that customers can navigate easily.

Banking options: The more banking options for blackjack customers, the better. We favour PayPal casinos, Apple Pay casinos and various e-wallet casinos for modern and convenient depositing. Furthermore, fast withdrawal casinos are preferred, but multiple withdrawal options should be available.

Customer support: Many sites offer 24/7 options for playing blackjack online, so our recommended sites must provide a range of customer support options, such as live chat and email. Ideally, these will also be active 24 hours a day.

Tips for playing blackjack online

For beginners looking to play blackjack online successfully, here are a few key tips:

Learn the Rules: This may sound basic, but there’s a lot to learn.Understand the basic rules first, including the goal of getting as close to 21 as possible without going over. Know when to hit, stand, double down and split. Use Basic Strategy: Follow a basic blackjack strategy chart, which tells you the optimal move for every hand based on your cards and the dealer’s upcard. This reduces the house edge. Manage Your Bankroll: Set a budget before you start and stick to it. Avoid chasing losses and only wager a small portion of your bankroll per hand. Avoid Insurance Bets: Insurance bets generally aren’t profitable and increase the house edge, so it’s best to avoid them. Play at Low Stakes: Start with low stakes to get comfortable with the game and strategy without risking large amounts.

By sticking to these tips, beginners can maximise their chances of success and enjoy a more strategic, controlled game of online blackjack.

Responsible gambling

Remember that gambling is just a form of entertainment, not a surefire way to make money.

When using blackjack sites remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose. Always have a budget in mind and stick to it – remember to never chase your losses either.

Take steps to remain in control of your budget from the second you sign up for a casino site – if necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites, such as self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Choosing the best blackjack site summary

The main thing to remember when browsing blackjack casino sites is to choose one that best fits your needs and preferences.

Remember that the best UK blackjack sites will all be licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that they are safe and secure for players.

Trusted sites will offer a range of payment methods, such as PayPal and debit card, and all customer information will be protected by the latest encryption software and other security features.

Our recommended live blackjack sites offer customers a wide variety of blackjack games, from ‘standard’ American blackjack to variations such as European blackjack and Spanish 21, as well as a host of live dealer options, with games powered by industry-leading software companies.

In addition to good-value welcome offers, the best blackjack sites will provide customers with a range of offers and promotions to choose from, as well as loyalty bonuses.

The sites in this article all function in an efficient manner, with a user-friendly interface that customers can navigate easily, and they provide a range of customer support options, such as live chat and email. Ideally, these will also be active 24 hours a day.

Blackjack sites FAQs

Are blackjack sites safe to use?

Yes, as long as the site is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. Reputable sites use encryption to protect your personal and financial data, and independent audits ensure game fairness. Always check for licensing information before playing.

Do blackjack sites offer bonuses?

Yes, many UK blackjack sites offer bonuses, including welcome offers, matched deposits and cashback deals. However, check the wagering requirements, as some bonuses may not contribute fully to blackjack wagering, unlike wagering conditions typically found on new slots sites.

Can I play blackjack on my mobile?

Most top blackjack sites in the UK are mobile-friendly, allowing you to play via casino apps or mobile browsers. Whether you’re playing live dealer games or traditional blackjack, mobile platforms offer the same features and smooth gameplay.

Can I play live dealer blackjack on UK casino sites?

Yes, many of the best blackjack sites offer live dealer games. This provides a more immersive experience, with real-time interaction with dealers and other players. Popular sites like BetMGM Casino and Ladbrokes Casino feature live blackjack tables.

