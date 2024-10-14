When it comes to picking the best online casino, there are many qualities to consider - from offers and promotions to security and licensing and even down to which providers a casino uses for their games.

But increasingly, players are looking for the fastest withdrawal casino when picking their next site. Quick access to funds can enhance an online casino user’s experience, allowing them to instantly claim any winnings, like you might do in a bricks and mortar casino.

We’ve done all the research for you, compiling our list of the very best quick withdrawal casinos for a variety of different payment methods.

Read on for the fastest withdrawal casinos in the UK for 2024.

Online casino Fastest withdrawal method Welcome offer Lucky VIP PayPal £30 casino bonus QuinnCasino Revoult 50% cashback on losses & 10 free spins All British Casino Skrill 100% deposit match up to £100 Pub Casino Neteller 100% deposit match up to £100 Vegasland Trustly £200 bonus and 100 free spins Ladbrokes Google Pay Bet £10, get a £30 bonus Bet365 Apple Pay 100 free spins Coral Debit cards £50 casino bonus MrQ Bank transfer 20 free spins

Fastest withdrawal casino for PayPal: Lucky VIP

The fastest withdrawal online casino for PayPal users is Lucky VIP. They claim any withdrawals made using PayPal will appear in your account instantly, as opposed to taking several hours, which is the case with some other PayPal casino sites.

Lucky VIP goes as far as to claim that most customers, no matter their payment method, will only have to wait 15 minutes for funds to arrive in their choosen account.

However, while PayPal are now widely accepted by many instant payout casinos, deposits made by PayPal are excluded from a lot of sign-up offers, including at Lucky VIP.

Lucky VIP do have a sign-up offer worth noting. Make an initial deposit of £20 and the casino will give you a bonus of £30, more than doubling your pot. Any winnings from using that bonus will need to be wagered 30x.

Once signed up, players can enjoy Lucky VIP’s Fortune Wheel, giving users the chance to win prizes like free spins every single day.

Best fast withdrawal casino for Revolut: QuinnCasino

Revolut is a payment method only accepted at a handful of online casinos. There’s no limit on how much you can extract from your casino account when using Revolut, which can be helpful should you win big.

QuinnCasino is a high payout casino that accepts Revolut and they assure users all withdrawals will be sorted in around 24 hours.

That 24-hour threshold can only be met if players have completed the verification process - so make sure to do this when you sign up.

QuinnBet has plenty of offers available, with a different one every single day, while new users can choose between two welcome offers..

There are also weekly promotions, including 10 per cent cashback on any losses.

Best fast withdrawal casino for Skrill: All British Casino

All British Casino is an example of an online casino that makes its players’ gaming experience more stress-free by accepting a wide range of payment methods. This includes E-wallet Skrill.

Skrill allows you to send and receive funds using an email address that is connected to a debit card or bank account. The combination of Skrill and All British Casino is a recipe made for those looking for an instant withdrawal casino.

Do keep in mind, though, that any withdrawals made via Skrill on a weekend will not be processed till the following Monday.

All British Casino has an enticing sign-up offer, with a 100 per cent deposit match up to £100, plus an additional 10 per cent cashback on all losses.

Any winnings from bonus funds carry 35x wagering requirements, so keep that in mind when playing.

Best fast withdrawal casino UK for Neteller: Pub Casino

Pub Casino is a great option for Neteller users seeking faster casino withdrawals. One of the best new casino sites, Pub Casino claim any withdrawal done using the payment platform will be processed instantly.

Neteller, for those not in the know, is similar to PayPal or Skrill, as an e-wallet linked to your bank account, meaning you don’t have to share your finiancial details with an online casino..

Pub Casino does require you to verify your identity before you can deposit and be aware you can not qualify for the casino’s welcome offer if you deposit with either Neteller or Skrill.

The sign-up casino bonus involves a tempting 100 per cent deposit match for up to £100.

As well as being an under one hour withdrawal casino, Pub Casino are also well known among fans of slot sites because they have a huge and often updated library of new slots.

Best fast withdrawal casino for Trustly: Vegasland

Since launching in 2022, Vegasland has earned a reputation for having one of the best mobile casino apps and loyalty schemes out there.

Their welcome offer has also garnered some positive publicity and is one of the biggest on this list, giving new users 200 free spins and a £100 deposit bonus.

Unlike some quick withdrawal casinos, Vegasland will allow you to qualify for their welcome bonus via deposits from slightly lesser-known payment methods, such as Trustly.

Trustly is a secure, bank-linked e-wallet that allows you to make online payments with ease and convenience.

Vegasland aim to process Trustly withdrawals instantly, with a maximum wait time of only four hours.

The one catch, fees may be charged by some banks for Trustly transfers so make sure to be diligent and check your bank’s terms to avoid any annoying charges.

Best instant withdrawal casino for Google Pay: Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes are a big-name brand in the world of online casinos, and with good reason. With a highly rated mobile app and excellent live options, Ladbrokes continues to be a popular pick for gamers in the know. Now, even more so thanks to their compatibility with Google Pay.

Google Pay has a bit of catching up to do in terms of allowing withdrawals from casino sites, having blocked a few in the past.

However, Ladbrokes can support Google Pay with a minimum £5 withdrawal and maximum deposits of up to £5000.

Google Pay offers a secure way to withdraw thanks to the GPAY app, meaning you can withdraw from a casino without needing to give them your bank details directly.

Much like Ladbrokes, Google Pay can be used via desktop or mobile app. But GPAY can not be used when qualifying for the casino’s welcome offers.

Best fast withdrawal casino UK for Apple Pay: Bet365 Casino

Apple Pay has become one of the most widely used payment methods around the world since its release in 2014. This popularity extends to online casinos too, and it’s far more likely you’ll find casinos offering Apple Pay than Android rival Google Pay.

Using Apple Pay on Bet365 is a good option for casino users with a more modest budget as the minimum withdrawal amount is just £5. That’s not to say those exchanging larger sums are left out, Bet365 and Apple Pay also accommodate withdrawals up to £2000, which should be processed instantly.

But high rollers will want other payment methods such as PayPal (£8,000), wire transfers (£50,000) or debit cards (no limits).

Bet365 have a sign-up offer that’s compatible with Apple Pay, where customers are rewarded with 100 free spins on one of their popular online slots when they deposit and wager £10.

Best fast withdrawal casino for debit cards: Coral Casino

Typically, withdrawals made via debit cards can be on the slower side, but they remain popular as the most widely accepted payment method among online casino sites and are useful for making those large withdrawals.

Coral Casino have found a way to eliminate those slightly longer wait times for debit card withdrawals via the ‘Fast Funds’ feature provided by Visa and Mastercard, which is offered on withdrawals as small as £5.

This option will appeal to those players interested in quick payout casinos with Coral stating that the money from a withdrawal should be in a player’s account within four hours.

When using standard debit card settings though, Coral matches its competitors, processing withdrawals in 1-3 business days.

Fastest withdrawal casino for bank transfer: MrQ

Highrollers will be familiar with bank transfers, as they are often the most likely payment method used where hefty sums of money and withdrawals are concerned. Plus, they involve no transaction charges and enjoy greater security than other methods. This being said they are also typically a slower method.

However, MrQ set themselves apart from the rest of the pack by giving their players the option of using bank transfers, with all the positives and none of the negatives, thanks to the Instant Bank Transfer Service.

This is where payments can be processed and completed within seconds. While it may sound too good to be true, it is widely supported by most of the big-name UK banks.

MrQ may lack in some areas, such as their welcome offer, but they are a highly-rated online casino for a variety of reasons with their daily offers and promotions, game selection and now payment methods among the best in the business.

How we rank and review fast withdrawal casinos

When it comes to selecting which online casinos make our lists, we have a strict criteria that prioritises both quality and security. For the best fast withdrawal online casinos, and indeed the fastest withdrawal betting sites, we only consider operators that have a license from the UKGC.

We look for casinos that offer a well-rounded and enjoyable gaming experience for the players. Things like high-quality graphics and aesthetically pleasing websites are considered, along with vast and frequently updated game libraries.

Casino bonuses, welcome offers and regular promos are also examined, and we make sure to check the fine print to highlight offers of value.

As with any of our casino articles, we value the importance of secure, trustworthy and efficient payment methods, such as pay by phone bill casino credit, but especially when it comes to withdrawals in this case.

We considered a speedy withdrawal to be processed within 24 hours, prioritising our list of casinos as to who was able to achieve so in this time or less. We checked customer reviews to ensure all payments ran smoothly regarding both withdrawals and deposits.

Finally, we examined a casino’s commitment to safer gambling, looking at the tools and advice offered to players in an effort to keep them safe.

Responsible gambling at fast withdrawal casinos

Responsible gambling is a commitment by any of our recommended fast withdrawal casinos to make sure activities on their platforms remain enjoyable and safe. Online casino games should be used for entertainment purposes only and not as a way to make money.

Gambling sites are obliged to provide safer gambling tools, such as deposit limits, reality checks and self exclusion tools, to help a casino user stay in control of their gambling. They also commit to making sure users can get help with gambling addiction should they ever need it. The same applies to betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites and any other form of gambling you might pursue.

Players must take certain measures themselves to ensure they play in a responsible and safe manner. We suggest sticking to a pre-established budget, so as not to play beyond your means. When the money runs out, so does the fun. But if you are struggling to maintain your limits and upkeep boundaries where gambling is concerned, you must seek out help and support from one of these approved charities and healthcare organisations.

Best fast withdrawal casinos summary

Speedy and efficient withdrawals are a key consideration when it comes to picking the best online casino for you. You want a site that can ideally process your withdrawal request within 24 hours. So that you can rest assured knowing that when you do want to get out with your winnings, you can do so easily.

Remember, before you spend a single penny in any fast withdrawal casino check they operate under a valid UKGC licence, no matter how quick they claim their withdrawal rate is.

All the fast withdrawal casino sites we’ve recommended are fully licensed and regulated, meaning they are held to the highest standards of practice for online casinos.

Fast withdrawal casino UK FAQs

What is the fastest withdrawal method for UK online casinos?

The fastest withdrawal methods include PayPal, Revolut, Skrill, Neteller and Trustly. These methods offer quick processing times, often completing transactions within 24 hours or less, depending on the casino and payment platform used.

Are fast withdrawal casino UK sites safe to use?

Yes, the fastest withdrawal casinos recommended here by The Independent are all licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). This ensures they meet high standards for security, fairness and responsible gambling practices. Always check the UKGC’s register here for a casino’s licence before playing.

Do all payment methods qualify for fast withdrawals?

No, not all payment methods offer fast withdrawals. E-wallets like PayPal, Skrill and Neteller, as well as Trustly and Revolut, typically process withdrawals faster, while debit cards and bank transfers may take longer.

Can I still claim welcome bonuses when depositing via the fastest withdrawal methods?

Some fast withdrawal methods, like Neteller and Skrill, may not qualify for certain casino offers when signing up. Always check the casino’s terms and conditions to see which payment methods are eligible for sign-up offers.

Are free spins the same as free bets?

No. Free spins are only for use on casino products such as slot games, while free bets are generally reserved for sportsbooks and betting apps. Both typically come with restrictions - free spins usally have wagering requirements attched, while free bet tokens may have maximum win stipulations. Furthermore, free bets are usually obtained when signing up to new betting sites, while free spins can be accessed through a variety of casino promotions.

