New casino sites are constantly looking for ways to improve their service to get an edge on established brands, and one of the main factors is ensuring convenience for users via a range of payment methods.

Trustly is one such convenient payment method that more and more new casinos are starting to embrace.

Simply put, Trustly is a digital payment provider that allows customers to pay via their bank but with an added layer of security.

Below, we’ve compiled a short guide to the best new Trustly casinos, including the benefits and disadvantages of this payment method, and more information on using casinos with Trustly.

What Are Trustly Casinos?

Trustly casinos are simply online casinos that allow players to use Trustly for deposits and withdrawals.

Trustly has become popular due to its speed, security and ease of use, with an increasing number of casinos beginning to accept this payment method, particularly casinos that are new to the market.

You’ll also find the number of Trustly betting sites is also growing as more sportsbook open up for this modern payment method.

Trustly is often preferred for instant transactions, due to the fact that there is no need for additional accounts or cards.

Read on below for more details on new casinos that use Trustly, including our recommendations for the best Trustly casinos that have recently launched in the UK.

Why Use Trustly?

Trustly offers security, speed and ease of use for customers looking to make deposits and withdrawals from online casinos and casino apps.

Users don’t require a separate account and it’s compatible with major banks, making it widely accessible to a variety of customers.

Trustly is now accepted by many of the best casino sites in the UK, with some operators allowing bettors to use Trustly in conjunction with welcome offers.

Some of the best new casinos that accept Trustly include Neptune Play, Pub Casino and Fun Casino – there’s more information on these operators below.

Top 5 New Trustly Casinos

Below is a list of the best new Trustly online casinos, with some additional information on their standout features.

1. Neptune Play

Neptune Play is one of the best new casino sites on the market with an outstanding array of casino games and promotions for all customers.

They have a wide selection of payment methods available, including Trustly, offering a fast and secure way of both depositing and withdrawing funds from your online account.

Neptune Play’s deposit limit starts from £10 with Trustly, while withdrawals have the same threshold.

New customers can use Trustly to unlock the welcome offer, which consists of a 100% deposit match up to £200 and 25 no wagering free spins.

2. Pub Casino

Pub Casino is another strong new casino site, offering the complete package when it comes to an online casino experience with its range of slot games and table games as well as its live casino.

Trustly customers can place deposits and withdraw funds. There are no fees and deposits can be as low as £10, while withdrawals are the same amount.

New customers can also secure the Pub Casino sign up offer worth up to £100 when using Trustly to make their first deposit after registration.

3. Fun Casino

New customers to Fun Casino can use Trustly to unlock their welcome offer, which consists of a deposit match of up to £123 for new players.

A relatively new brand in the UK, Fun Casino has clean aesthetics and great usability across its casino site and app, ensuring that customers can deposit and withdraw funds from their account using Trustly with ease.

Deposits and withdrawals do differ in value, with minimum deposits set at £10, but withdrawals starting at £20.

4. WinOMania

Winomania is still establishing itself in the UK casino market but offers customers a complete casino experience and it accepts Trustly for both deposits and withdrawals.

The good news is that Trustly deposits are instant and you can add funds to your account from as little as £10. Withdrawal amounts can also be as low as £10, but can take up to a week to process back into your account.

Trustly is an accepted payment method for the Winomania sign up offer, which offers new customers a 100 per cent deposit match up to £100 and free spins.

5. Ivy Casino

Ivy Casino embraces modern, user-friendly payment methods to ensure smooth, flexible transactions for their players.

With fast and secure options like Trustly, Ivy makes it easy to deposit and withdraw with confidence.

New players at Ivy Casino can claim a 100 per cent deposit match bonus of up to £100, which becomes withdrawable once a 30x wagering requirement is met — a more accessible target than those set by many other new casino sites.

Best Overall Trustly Casino: 888Casino

Some established online casinos offer Trustly as a payment method too and 888Casino is one of the standout brands in the industry by any metric.

You know you’re using one of the best products on the market for slots, table games and live casino online with 888Casino. It also has some of the best casino offers for existing customers too.

New customers can use Trustly to claim the £200 matched deposit bonus. Deposits start from £10, while the minimum withdrawal amount is also £10.

888Casino has great interface and usability on its casino site and apps, making the process for deposits and withdrawals straightforward.

Advantages of Using Trustly at Online Casinos

In this section, we’ve provided a quick rundown of the main advantages to using online casinos with Trustly.

Quick Transactions: Instant deposits and fast withdrawals casino payments, often processed within minutes depending on the casino.

Secure Payments: Trustly uses strong levels of encryption and authentication for secure transactions.

No Additional Fees: Most casinos don’t charge fees for Trustly transactions.

User-Friendly: Players can use their regular bank login without separate accounts or apps.

Responsible Gambling: Trustly helps players track their balance and therefore aids responsible gambling.

Disadvantages of Using Trustly Casinos

There are three potential downsides to using Trustly.

The main one is availability, as not all online casinos accept Trustly.

The other potential disadvantage is the method’s limitations. Not all banks are available on Trustly (though 14 UK banks are available).

Check to ensure your bank is active before attempting to use this method.

The final disadvantage is the potential ineligibility for welcome offers. Not all casino or slot sites will allow users to make a qualifying deposit using Trustly when it comes to their welcome offer, even if they accept the payment method for other deposits. Always check the terms and conditions of any welcome offer to make sure.

How to Deposit and Withdraw Using Trustly Casinos

Below is a brief guide on how to deposit and withdraw on Trustly casinos.

Deposits

Step 1: Select Trustly as the payment method on the casino’s deposit or cashier page.

Step 2: Choose your online bank and log in using your online banking username and password.

Step 3: Confirm the transaction. Funds are usually available instantly.

Withdrawals

Step 1: Go to the withdrawal section and select Trustly.

Step 2: Enter the amount to withdraw and confirm.

Step 3: Funds are transferred directly to your bank account, often within minutes, although this can differ depending on the casino’s processing times.

Trustly Casino vs Other Payment Methods

Trustly is just one of several options available to customers when it comes to payment options on new online casinos. Here are a few of the alternatives you may want to consider.

PayPal: PayPal casinos are popular and offer speed, ease of use and privacy for customers. However, they are not always accepted for welcome offers. There are also limitations with withdrawals.

Skrill: Skrill casinos offer the same ease of use and security as PayPal casinos and some other e-wallet providers, such as Neteller. However, this payment method, along with Neteller, is often excluded from welcome offers.

Paysafecard: Paysafecard casinos are valuable for deposits and offer privacy, security and ease of use, but are not available for withdrawals.

Pay by mobile: A large number of punters now use casinos on their mobile devices and some chose to make deposits via their phone bill. However, a pay by mobile casino won’t offer the option to withdraw funds and users must find an alternative if they want to transfer money out of their casino account.

Debit card: This is the most popular method and is widely used by all casinos, but does not offer the same level of privacy and security as others.

Choosing The Best Trustly Casino

Below, we run through some factors to consider when deciding on your chosen Trustly casino:

Welcome offer: Make sure you are getting the most bang for your buck from a welcome bonus and check whether Trustly deposits qualify for the sign-up offer.

Promotions: Ensure the Trustly casino has a healthy selection of offers for existing customers.

Usability: Take a look around the casino site or app before you sign up to ensure it offers usability and functionality on your device.

Withdrawal speed: Ensure you’re using a fast withdrawal casino to receive your funds as quickly as possible.

Licensing: Make sure your chosen casino is licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring fairness and security online.

Games: Look at the game selection to see that it suits your requirements for slots, table games and live casino.

Responsible Gambling

Users should always remain in control of their budget from the second they sign up for a Trustly casino.

Gambling sites can be addictive and betting online is no sure-fire way to make money. Always have a budget in mind and stick to it, and never chase your losses.

The same applies whether you’re using online casinos, betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any type of gambling app.

Use responsible gambling tools to ensure that your gambling remains a form of entertainment and nothing more.

Safer gambling tools should be available to all customers who require assistance. These include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time outs.

Be sure not to get too carried away by free spins and free bets, which may seem valuable on first glance, but they can soon become addictive.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.