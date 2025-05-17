Neptune Play Casino is a new UK casino offering one of the most generous sign-up packages available right now.

Launched in 2024, the site is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and is one of the most popular casino sites to have launched in recent years.

One of the main reasons for that is the Neptune Play welcome offer, which is one of the best on the market as it combines a matched deposit with free spins.

New players can unlock a matched casino bonus of up to £200, as well as 25 free spins on the fan-favourite slot Book of Dead.

The welcome package even caters to low-stakes players as the minimum deposit to qualify is just £10, meaning you would get a £10 matched deposit bonus but also the 25 free spins.

The free spins element of the offer is appealing due to them being no wagering free spins, as well as the flexibility offered with the amount you wish to deposit - anything between £10 and £200 will qualify.

We dive deeper into the Neptune Play Casino welcome offer below, including specific details on the offer itself, how to claim it and the most important terms and conditions to watch out for.

Neptune Play Casino welcome offer explained

The Neptune Play welcome package includes both a generous matched deposit bonus and a set of free spins, giving new players the ideal way to start their casino experience.

Part 1: Matched Deposit Bonus

When you make your first deposit, Neptune Play will match it 100 per cent up to a maximum of £200.

The minimum qualifying deposit is £10, and the bonus funds come with a 40x wagering requirement.

To make the most of the offer, players must use their bonus within 72 hours of it being credited to their account.

Part 2: Free Spins

Alongside the deposit match, new players also receive 25 free spins to use on the popular slot Book of Dead.

These spins are particularly good as there are no wagering requirements, meaning you can withdraw any winnings generated from the free spins.

However, they must be used within 24 hours of being issued, or they will expire. Any winnings from the spins are paid directly into your real money balance.

How to claim the offer

Below is a step-by-step guide to claiming the promotion:

Step 1: Register a new Neptune Casino account via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of £10 or more (up to £200 if you want the full matched deposit). There is no Neptune casino bonus code required.

Step 3: The 100 per cent bonus and 25 free spins should be added automatically.

Step 4: If the bonus does not appear, contact customer support via live chat or email.

Important Terms to Know

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms and conditions to be mindful of, but be sure to read the full T&Cs on the website before opting in:

Players must be 18+ and a new player to qualify

There is a £10 minimum deposit required

For the bonus, there is a wagering requirement of 40x the bonus amount

Winnings from the free spins are cash, so there is no wagering needed

The bonus expires in 72 hours of receiving it, while spins expire in 24 hours

There is a maximum of one welcome bonus per player or household

Withdrawing your deposit before meeting wagering voids all bonuses and winnings

Why choose Neptune Play Casino?

There are several benefits offered by Neptune Play Casino. For a start, the large welcome bonus potential offers players anywhere between £10 and £200, giving plenty of flexibility depending on your budget.

In addition, there’s the added bonus of 25 free spins, and there are no wagering requirements on any winnings from these.

In terms of the site itself, the brand offers dozens of top-tier slot games including Book of Dead, and is an accessible, easy-to-use site with the added bonus of responsive customer support.

Finally, and most importantly, it is also a fully licensed and secure platform, regulated by the UK’s Gambling Commission.

How the Neptune Casino welcome promo compares to other new casinos

As a new slots site, Neptune Casino has a lot going for it, but there are plenty of other options out there for casino players on the lookout for a new brand.

Below, we’ve picked out alternative sign up offer from other top new casinos.

New Casino Bonus Type Min Deposit Wagering Requirements Bonus Code Buzz Casino 200 free spins £10 x20 on bonus (£400 total) N/A Mega Riches £25 bonus + 50 free spins £10 x35 on bonus, none on free spins N/A Ivy Casino £100% up to £100 £20 x30 on deposit N/A PricedUp Casino 90 free spins £30 x10 on spin winnings bet30get90 Casino Kings 150% up to £150 + 75 free spins £15 x50 on bonus + free spins N/A

Responsible gambling

When using gambling sites, never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is never a reliable way to make money, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

As with all regulated slot sites, Neptune Play offer plenty of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same tools will be available if you’re using regulated betting sites, poker sites and bingo sites too.

On the Neptune Play site, these tools can be accessed through the responsible gambling link at the bottom of each webpage, where you’ll find advice on how to gamble responsibly online and what actions you should take if you have any concerns.

Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.