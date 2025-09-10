PricedUp is one of the newest betting sites on the UK market – having launched in 2024 – but they have quickly made their mark, led by the ownership of the well-established Off Course Bookmakers group.

This betting site originally launched without a sign-up bonus, but we now have an exclusive bet £40, get £20 in free bets offer for new customers.

Sign up using the PricedUp promo code 'BAB20' and follow our step-by-step guide below to unlock 4x £5 Build-A-Bet free bets.

We’ll review the PricedUp welcome offer in greater detail, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses, as well as key terms and how to access it.

What is the PricedUp sign up offer?

The PricedUp welcome offer provides £20 in free bets for new users who sign up, deposit £40 and stake £40 on any sportsbook event at odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

This offer can only be claimed using one of the links on this page, and users need to enter the PricedUp promo code BAB20 during registration.

The minimum deposit of £40 must be made via an eligible payment method before a single bet of £40 or more is placed.

Once the qualifying bet settles, customers receive their first £5 Build-A-Bet free bet instantly.

The remaining 3x £5 Build-A-Bet free bets will be awarded daily over the next 3 days. Each free bet must be used within 24 hours.

How to claim the PricedUp sign up offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the PricedUp welcome offer:

Step 1: Use one of the links in the article to visit PricedUp. The PricedUp promo code BAB20 should be entered automatically in the tab that pop up window that appears.

Step 2: Fill out your email address and create a password before pressing the ‘sign up’ button. Then complete the rest of the registration process.

Step 3: Make an initial deposit of £40 using an eligible payment method.

Step 4: Place a £40 qualifying wager on any sport market at odds of evens (2.0) or greater within 48 hours of registration.

Step 5: Once the qualifying bet has settled, you'll receive your first £5 Build-A-Bet free bet instantly. The remaining 3 x £5 Build-A-Bet free bets will be credited daily over the next 3 days.

Key terms and conditions of the PricedUp sign up offer

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the PricedUp sign up offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Customer must be 18+ and a UK/IE resident.

Offer is limited to new customers only - one per household/IP address/email.

New users must use promo code 'BAB20' when signing up.

There is a minimum first deposit amount of £40.

Qualifying bet must be £40 and have minimum odds of evens (2.0).

Cashed out, void bets, and pre-selected Build-A-Bets don't qualify.

Each-way bets must be £40 each-way (£80 total stake).

Free bets delivered over 4 days (1st instant, then daily).

Each free bet expires 24 hours after being awarded.

Free bets must be used on Build-A-Bet markets with minimum odds 3/1 (4.00).

Offer cannot be used with other PricedUp promotions.

How does the PricedUp welcome offer compare to other betting sites?

PricedUp's welcome offer requires a higher initial outlay (£40) compared to many competitors, who offer bonuses from £10 qualifying bets.

In addition, the 24-hour expiry on each free bet is restrictive compared to the standard 7-day expiry most bookmakers offer.

The Build-A-Bet focus is unique in the market and may appeal to bettors who enjoy placing multiples or bet builders, while the staggered and segmented delivery of the free bets gives punters more opportunities to generate a return.

However, the requirement of 3/1 minimum odds on the Build-A-Bet free bets is higher than typical free bet terms, though this does reflect the enhanced odds typically available on combination bets.

The table below shows a brief comparison of how the PricedUp new customer offer compares to offers from other UK betting sites.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £40 in free bets None required Betfred Bet £10 get £50 in free bets BETFRED50 BetVictor Bet £20 get £40 in bonuses None required Kwiff Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required PricedUp Bet £40 get 4x£5 Build-A-Bets BAB20

PricedUp promotions for existing customers

PricedUp focuses heavily on competitive odds and their signature "PricedUp Pushes" for existing customers, though the site also provides several other regular promotions, which are detailed below:

PricedUp Pushes: This consists of daily enhanced odds on a range of bets, primarily covering premium football fixtures and UK and Irish horse racing.

Daily Racing Tips: Tipster Stephen Harris gives punters his best bets every day for selected UK races.

Cash out Options: Both full and partial cash out is available on qualifying markets.

Live Streaming: Like many horse racing betting sites, customers with funds in their PricedUP account can live stream UK and Irish horse racing.

Price Boosts: These consist of regular enhanced odds on popular markets and events.

Reasons to join PricedUp

While PricedUp is a new betting site – meaning there is still plenty of room for improvement – fans of bet builders will likely be interested in the PricedUp welcome offer, while there are several other reasons to sign up to the site.

Build-A-Bet Specialist: PricedUp offers a strong focus on combination betting with competitive odds.

Competitive Odds: These are powered by the Playbook Engineering platform for sharp pricing.

PricedUp Pushes: The site offers daily enhanced odds across a range of sports.

Fast Withdrawals: PricedUp promises to be among the fast withdrawl betting sites with payment processing times measured in hours.

Live Streaming: This feature is available for UK and Irish racing for any bettors with a funded account.

Mobile Apps: There are well-designed, dedicated iOS and Android betting apps for gambling on the go. The PricedUp reviews for the apps are positive too.

Customer Support: Several options are available through multiple channels

Online casino: Bettors can seamlessly switch between the PricedUp betting site and PricedUp casino.

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites like PricedUp, be aware that gambling can be addictive. Always practice responsible gambling.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, casino sites, playing online slots UK or using any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino promos, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by PricedUp, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.