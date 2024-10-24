The world of online gambling continues to innovate as it grows, with the UK market now replete with an abundance of casino sites and hundreds of different betting options and games.

One such innovation is the design and rollout of state-of-the-art casino apps, which offer the full range of gambling options at the touch of a button.

There is a growing trend of mobile gaming in the UK, and casino apps are at the forefront. They have proven a popular advancement as they offer casino games on the go, bespoke promotions and secure banking options.

With mobile iGaming continuing to grow in popularity, we have provided punters with a guide to the best casino apps, including what they are, which games you can play, the advantages and disadvantages, plus the best mobile casino offers.

Best casino apps UK in 2024

To start with, we have provided a list of five top-rated UK casino apps and their standout features, from welcome offers and bonuses to game variety.

1. Virgin Games

Virgin Games is our top-rated online casino app. Launched in 2013, they offer over a thousand different games, with around 900 of the best online slots, all of which are available within their app.

In addition, there are plenty of free-to-play slot games, which allow users to test out new games before deciding if they think it’s worth putting their own funds into.

The Virgin Games welcome bonus is a free spins offer of play £10 get 30 free spins. They run a host of promotions for existing customers too, including free games, regular free spins and tournaments.

Best for: Players who value a smooth mobile experience, plenty of promotions and a great variety of mobile-friendly games.

2. 888Casino

888Casino was founded as far back as 1997 and has grown into one of the UK’s most trusted and reputable online casinos.

Their casino app lives up to that billing, with strengths including fast payouts, great live dealer games and a range of games that include over 2,000 different individual offerings.

The 888Casino welcome offer is a 200 per cent matched deposit of up to £200, while they offer promotions including free spins and cash prizes as high as £2 million for existing customers.

Best for: Players who want a fast withdrawal casino and mobile-exclusive bonuses.

3. PartyCasino

PartyCasino is another online casino that was launched in the late 90s, and nowadays it has grown to offer around a thousand different games, including a vast range of new slots, roulette and blackjack.

Among the standout features on the PartyCasino app are high payouts, an excellent user experience, and over 1,000 mobile-optimised games.

The PartyCasino welcome offer is another matched deposit bonus – a 100% bonus up to £100. Their other promotions include high roller and referral bonuses, monthly deposit bonuses, free spins and cash, and even the odd no deposit free spins bonus.

Best for: Players seeking a high payout casino and mobile-friendly navigation.

4. LeoVegas Casino

LeoVegas was only established in 2011, though it has grown considerably and is now an established presence in the US and UK markets.

It offers a large selection of slots, live casino games and table games with intuitive navigation and a fast, responsive interface.

The LeoVegas welcome offer provides up to £100 cashback and 50 free spins. Bonuses for existing customers include chances to win cash prizes and daily free spins (up to 200), as well as promotions on live casino games and a jackpot of up to £22m.

Best for: Deposit bonuses, with new users able to get bonuses on their first and second deposits.

5. Playzee Casino

Playzee Casino is a fairly new UK casino, launched in 2018, but it has quickly grown in popularity due to its user-friendly app with thousands of games, including top slots and table games.

In addition, they offer a loyalty programme and daily promotions to provide regular rewards to existing customers.

The Playzee Casino welcome offer is a 100 per cent matched deposit bonus up to £300 and 100 bonus spins.

Best for: Players who like loyalty rewards and an easy-to-navigate interface.

How to download and install a casino app on your device

Below, we offer a basic step-by-step guide for downloading casino apps on both iOS and Android. It includes tips for finding apps on Google Play and Apple App Store, and we have highlighted the differences between the two platforms.

For iPhone users (Apple App Store)

1. Go to the App Store on your device.

2. Search for your preferred casino app.

3. Download and install the app. All apps should be free to download.

4. Create an account or log in.

For Android users (Google Play Store)

1. Visit the Google Play Store or follow the relevant link on the casino’s website.

2. Search for your preferred casino app.

3. Download and install the app. Almost all casino apps will be free to download.

4. Register or log in, and verify your account.

Benefits of playing on casino apps

Mobile apps arguably provide a better overall gaming experience than desktop apps or websites, for several reasons.

Exclusive mobile bonuses

Players can get casino sign up bonus offers specifically for mobile app users, such as free spins and even no-deposit bonuses. Some apps even offer extra rewards for downloading and using the app rather than using the desktop site.

Play anytime, anywhere

Part of the attraction of a casino app is the overall flexibility of mobile gaming. Users can play games anywhere with a secure connection or reception, with thousands of options at your fingertips at any hour of the day.

Faster access and push notifications

Apps are faster to load than mobile websites, and their range of push notifications can inform players of new bonuses and games.

Mobile casino games: What can you play?

Below is a breakdown of the most popular games available on casino apps. These apps often carry a huge variety of games, from slots and roulette to live dealer and table games, with high-quality software providers making them as enjoyable as possible.

Slots

The most popular casino apps offer hundreds of mobile-optimised slots. Some even offer almost 1,000 slot games alone. Popular titles include Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest and progressive jackpot slots like Mega Moolah.

Slots range from simple three-reel slots to more complicated games such as MegawaysTM.

They are often included in bonuses and promotions, with free spins, cashback offers and cash prizes up for grabs.

Table games

Casino apps also offer wide availability of classic table games, including blackjack, roulette, and poker. Nowadays, mobile versions are just as advanced as desktop versions.

While there are less variations than in slots, for example, these games remain popular and also offer a wide range of promotions and bonuses.

Live dealer games

Live dealer games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat are also available on the best casino apps, such as 888Casino and PartyCasino.

These games stream in HD with real dealers, providing an immersive experience, and have proven popular with casino users.

How to deposit and withdraw on casino apps

There are a variety of mobile payment methods available on the best mobile casinos, and they all focus on convenience and safety.

Debit cards

Popular methods: Visa, MasterCard.

Most apps accept these cards for instant deposits and they are often used as the deposit method of choice for welcome offers. They are a quick, secure way to deposit and withdraw, with apps and banks using the latest security software to keep your details safe.

E-wallets

Popular methods: PayPal casino, Skrill, Neteller.

E-wallets are fast, secure and often preferred for quick withdrawals, though some are subject to different verification and withdrawal windows than other methods. However, they offer some of the most secure ways to pay on the market.

Pay by mobile

Popular methods: Boku, Payforit.

A pay by mobile casino allow players to deposit via their phone bill, though withdrawals aren’t supported. While these are safe and secure and fairly simple to use, they are not as widely offered as other payment methods.

Mobile casino bonuses: Best offers for app users

There are a variety of bonuses and promotions on offer to casino app users. Welcome bonuses are the first you’ll come across, though free spins and exclusive app-only offers are also regularly available.

No deposit bonuses

No deposit bonuses are exactly what they suggest – bonuses given to players without them having to make a deposit. These are a great way to test games without risking your own money.

Apps such as Grosvenor Casino offer no-deposit bonuses, with their Hi-Low free-to-play game providing daily free spins.

It is important to stress that these kinds of offers are among the rarest types of bonus.

Matched deposit bonuses

Matched deposit bonuses are one of the most common promotions, and they are often used as welcome bonuses. Simply put, the casino will match the amount that you deposit, up to a certain value.

For example, Myriad Play’s 100 per cent matched deposit up to £50, which carries low wagering requirements of 35x, gives new customers a 100 per cent matched deposit on any deposit of a value up to £50.

Free spins

Free spin bonuses are another of the more common promotional offers. Players can use them to try out new slot games on their mobile device, and they offer a better opportunity at earning winnings without using your own money.

The Ladbrokes Casino app is great for free spins, with lots of daily free spin promos.

Are casino apps safe to use?

We have addressed any relevant safety concerns below.

UK Gambling Commission Licensing

All of our recommended casino apps are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that the company takes the relevant measures (and uses the relevant security software) to keep your data and details safe. Do not engage with any casino app that is not licensed by the UKGC. You can check their registration here.

SSL encryption

In terms of software and encryption, SSL encryption is the most important tool for protecting player data, ensuring that personal and financial information is safe. Our recommended casino apps have the latest SSL encryption software.

Fair play and audits

Third-party audits, such as eCOGRA (an independent and internationally approved testing agency for the gambling industry) ensure fair play on all regulated casino apps.

Instant play vs downloadable casino apps: Which should you use?

Instant play (mobile browser)

Instant play allows users to play without downloading a casino app, which saves storage space on your mobile. However, apps may offer better performance and exclusive bonuses when you download them.

Downloadable apps

Downloading apps means that your overall user experience will usually be better and more efficient. Casino apps offer faster load times, streamlined navigation, and the ability to stay logged in, though they do take up memory space on your phone or tablet.

How we rank the best casino apps

Below, we have provided information on the factors we use to assess and rank the best casino apps for UK players.

Security and licensing

We ensure mobile casino apps are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). These casino apps will also have additional third-party verifications, such as eCOGRA or RNG certification. These various checks ensure player safety and fairness.

Game variety

One key factor in ranking casino apps is the availability of various casino games. Ideally, mobile casinos will offer slots, live casino and poker at the very least, though many will offer hundreds of different variations of the most popular games.

Bonuses and promotions

The availability of casino bonuses is a significant factor in the enjoyment of casino apps. Examples include welcome bonuses and daily or weekly promos that are available on apps, and we take into consideration the strength of such offers when we recommend apps.

Overall, lower wagering requirements get preference when it comes to casino bonuses and promotions.

Payment options

We prefer apps that allow a variety of popular UK payment methods, including Visa Debit, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill and Apple Pay casinos. We give preference to quick and secure deposits and withdrawals too.

Customer support

The availability of 24/7 live chat and other forms of communication through a casino app is another important factor when deciding which ones to recommend. We place a lot of importance on responsive and helpful customer service teams.

Gamble responsibly on casino apps

Remember to gamble responsibly when you engage with gambling sites or apps. Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, so remember to play within your limits and never wager more than you can afford to lose.

When using casino apps, it can be easy to lose track of the amount that you are spending and wagering. If you need to, be sure to make use of safer gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion to limit your spending.

The same applies whether you’re playing on casino apps, betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

If you need to seek help for a gambling-related issue, the following organisations can provide information and support:

Best casino apps UK: Summary

Remember that all recommended casino apps on this page are from licensed operators, so your details and data are safe when using them.

The best casino apps will offer a wide variety of casino games including slots, live games and poker (as well as other table games), and they will run plenty of promotions for both new and existing customers.

In addition, our chosen mobile casinos will offer a variety of safe and secure payment methods such as Visa Debit, PayPal, Neteller and Skrill.

The availability of 24/7 live chat and other forms of communication through a casino app is another important factor.

Finally, please remember to gamble responsibly and make use of the relevant tools if necessary.

Casino app FAQs

Which casino apps are the best in the UK?

Virgin Games, 888Casino, Party Casino, LeoVegas and Playzee are some of the best apps, offering a range of games and great bonuses. In addition, they are all fully licensed and regulated, and provide a user-friendly app experience complete with welcome offers and various other bonuses.

Can I win real money on casino apps?

Yes, you can play real money games on apps like Virgin Games and 888Casino, with secure deposits and withdrawals. Online mobile casinos do offer some free-to-play games that users can play as trials, but most of their games use real-money wagers and winnings.

Are casino apps safe to use?

All our recommended apps are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and use SSL encryption for security. Overall, any app that is regulated and licensed is safe to use, and their various payment methods are also safe (and help to keep data and details secure).

Do I need to download a casino app to play?

No, downloading an app isn’t a requirement to play, as many casinos offer instant play through mobile browsers. However, apps provide faster access and a more streamlined overall experience, and they can also sometimes offer exclusive bonuses (from welcome offers to free spins).

Which games can I play on casino apps?

Mobile online casinos offer a range of games such as slots, blackjack, roulette, live dealer games and more. Top casino apps like LeoVegas will offer a vast range of games – sometimes into the thousands – from several of the top providers in the industry.

