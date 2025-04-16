Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mickey Rourke is reportedly suing ITV and Celebrity Big Brother after his removal from the programme.

The 72-year-old actor’s six-day run in the house came to an abrupt end after “threatening and aggressive” behaviour towards Love Island star Chris Hughes and the use of “inappropriate sexual language” towards Towie star Ella Mae Wise.

Controversy surrounding The Wrestler star began immediately after he “ogled” CBB presenter AJ Odudu, and faced calls for him to be dropped after homophobic comments to Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa.

He was reportedly paid £500,000 for his three-week stint on the show, but the fee was dramatically reduced to £50,000 after he was kicked off, according to The Sun. Rourke’s fee “was worked out on a pro rata basis” and he has “lost a huge amount by leaving the show early”.

However, he is now getting his own back if reports are to be believed.

As well as the huge six-figure sum, the scorned actor was also promised five-star accommodation but was then told his budget was £300 a night on the flight to the UK, according to his spokesperson Kimberly Hines. He was allegedly left with a hefty £50,000 bill.

Rourke believes he was left short-changed following his appearance, which he hoped would clear his debts ( ITV )

The publication suggests that Rourke’s team believes that he was booted from the competition to avoid full payment of his fee, and had he stayed a day later, he would have been contractually eligible for a much larger amount.

Rourke, who opened up about the childhood abuse he faced on the show, was also reportedly “broke” and had joined the show to clear debts and improve his financial difficulties, but has now been left short-changed. Hines said that producers were aware that he was a “verbal loose cannon” upon his signing to the programme.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rourke, as well as Banijay and ITV for comment.

On the episode that led to his removal, Rourke grew irate when Hughes, in character as a pirate for a shopping task, “eyeballed” him. Rourke later apologised to Hughes, and told Big Brother he was “ashamed” of his actions and blamed it on his “short fuse”.