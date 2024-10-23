Online betting sites continue to ensure that punters have a vast array of convenient features when betting.

Whether it’s the thousands of betting markets, competitive odds or promotions, punters continue to choose their favoured betting site due to such features.

One such convenience is the availability of a range of different payment methods – this is where Skrill comes in.

Skrill is a popular and secure e-wallet, offering payment methods for a variety of sites and betting apps. It has become a popular choice for betting transactions in the UK due to its convenience, speed, security and ease of use.

We’ve compiled a guide on Skrill betting sites, including which operators accept this method, how to use it for deposits and withdrawals, plus its advantages and potential drawbacks.

Best Skrill betting sites in the UK 2024

Below, we have provided a list of our recommended Skrill betting sites, as well as a breakdown of their standout features and any benefits for players.

1. BetVictor

BetVictor is one of the most established names in UK betting, having been founded as far back as the 1940s. Nowadays it is one of the most trusted names in betting, offering a varied sportsbook and thousands of potential sports betting options.

The BetVictor welcome bonus provides customers with £40 in bonus funds to use on the sportsbook and its online casino. There’s not BetVictor bonus code, though you must use Apple Pay or debit card as your deposit method in order to qualify.

Customers can also expect a wide range of special features. BetVictor is among the best fast withdrawal betting sites, multiple free bet offers for existing customers (including when depositing with Skrill) and a low minimum deposit amount of just £10.

Best for: Players seeking a well-known and trusted bookie with strong free bet promotions and easy access to Skrill.

2. William Hill

William Hill is another of the most trusted names on the UK betting market, and the company traces its roots back to 1934.

Nowadays, it is one of the best-known names in gambling, with brick-and-mortar stores throughout the UK and a vast sportsbook, excelling with the quality of its football betting site and horse racing betting site.

The William Hill sign up offer is a straightforward bet £10 get £30 in free bets, though again you cannot use Skrill for your first deposit if you wish to qualify. However, this is fairly standard across UK betting sites.

William Hill boasts competitive odds across all sports their product. It has one of the standout live betting betting sites for in-play bets and streaming on select sports.

William Hill also ensures it provides speed and ease of use for Skrill deposits and withdrawals including a high £80,000 maximum withdrawal limit and a low £5 minimum deposit.

Best for: Punters who value quick and easy in-play betting and fast payouts via Skrill.

3. Betway

Betway is one of the most trusted and reliable betting sites on the market. It has a number of great attributes, but it truly delivers as one of the best cricket betting sites online with a vast array of markets and competitive odds.

The Betway sign up offer gives new customers a £30 matched acca bet + free spins when they register, though once again deposits made via Skrill do not qualify.

Among its list of strong features, Betway includes fast Skrill withdrawal processing, a wide range of markets across all sports – even niche ones – and the best free bet club around that rewards regular bettors with free bets and more.

Best for: Players looking for no deposit free bets - Betway are known to reward loyal custom with regular free bets without having to place a bet to qualify, i.e. no deposit free bets.

4. BoyleSports

BoyleSports first launched in Ireland in the 1980s, and though you do find brick-and-mortar venues throughout the UK, it’s online offering garnered a very positive reputation.

Boyles offer a wide sportsbook with plenty of variety on their offers for existing customers. It is best known for its accumulator bets that provide users with acca insurance, acca boosts and free bets for placing regular accas across its betting site.

The BoyleSports sign up offer is not as valuable as others, providing a standard bet £10 get £20 in free bets (note that Skrill cannot be used for the deposit).

However, BoyleSports include high maximum Skrill deposits up to £50,000, no transaction fees and 24-hour withdrawal processing, making it one of the best Skrill bookmakers online.

Best for: Sports bettors seeking lots of variety on their promotions, especially acca bets, across many different sports.

5. 10bet

10bet has grown into one of the most respected gambling sites online. Customers will find a quality sportsbook with handy features, including loyalty schemes for regular bettors.

The 10bet sign up offer provides new customers with a 100 per cent bonus up to £50, though once again initial deposits must be made via debit card or Apple Pay. But, 10bet does include high maximum Skrill deposits of up to £10,000.

Customers will also find competitive odds compared with bigger brands and free bets for using mobile app. There are a wide range of promotions on offer across different sports.

You’ll find quickly that 10bet offers one of the best tennis betting sites around with its coverage of the sport and bonuses available for betting online.

Best for: Players looking for loyalty schemes, with 10bet promotions available for those who bet regularly on the likes of tennis, greyhounds and golf.

How to deposit and withdraw using Skrill

Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide for depositing and withdrawing on Skrill UK betting sites. Skrill can be used very efficiently, while customers also benefit from its various safety features.

Read the terms and conditions of each welcome offer before placing your initial deposit to ensure you qualify for the bonus. Also check out the best £5 deposit betting sites to avoid depositing larger amounts if it does not meet your wagering preferences.

How to deposit using Skrill

Log into your betting account: Log in to your chosen betting account using your personal details. Go to the ‘Deposit’ section: Navigate to the ‘Deposit’ section of the app or desktop site. Select Skrill as your payment option: Simply select Skrill as a payment option – you may need to set this up first, in which case you’ll need to follow the instructions to link your Skrill account. Enter the amount and complete the transaction.

How to withdraw using Skrill

Head to the ‘Withdrawals’ section: Navigate to the ‘Withdrawals’ section of the app or desktop site. Select Skrill as your preferred withdrawal method: Choose Skrill – again, you may need to link your account if you haven’t done so already. Input the amount you wish to withdraw: Simply type in the amount you wish to take out. Confirm the transaction and wait for the funds to reach your Skrill account. Note that this can take anywhere from a few hours up to a couple of days, so check the terms of your betting site.

Advantages of using Skrill bookies

Below, we have discussed the various benefits of using Skrill gambling sites. All of these advantages will be common on both established operators and new betting sites when depositing and withdrawing funds online.

Speed of transactions

Skrill deposits are instant and most withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, making it one of the fastest options for UK bettors.

Enhanced security

Skrill provides military-grade encryption and two-factor authentication, ensuring all transactions are safe. Plus, no sensitive bank details are shared with the betting site.

Skrill 1-Tap feature

Skrill uses the so-called ‘1-Tap’ feature for frequent bettors, allowing one-click deposits without re-entering credentials.

Disadvantages of using Skrill bookies

Despite the various benefits to using Skrill on betting sites, there are some drawbacks to using Skrill. Ensure you read all the terms and conditions before signing up for online bookmakers.

Bonus exclusions

Many UK betting sites exclude Skrill deposits from qualifying for welcome bonuses, so bettors should be aware of this restriction.

Withdrawal fees

Skrill may charge a small percentage (around 1.99 per cent) for withdrawals from the e-wallet to your bank account, which can accumulate over time.

Skrill vs other e-wallets for betting

Below, we have provided a comparison of Skrill with other popular e-wallets used for betting, such as PayPal and Neteller.

Skrill vs PayPal

PayPal betting sites are more common than operators that accept Skrill. PayPal usually charges no fees compared to the 1.99 per cent that Skrill charges for withdrawals to a bank account. However, neither method charges fees while betting.

In terms of transaction times, PayPal and Skrill withdrawals are almost instant when withdrawing to a bank account, though they can be anywhere up to a few days when withdrawing from your betting account into the e-wallet itself.

Skrill typically offers faster deposits but PayPal may be more widely accepted, though it is rare for either to be accepted as qualifying for welcome offer deposits.

Skrill vs Neteller

Neteller is a similar e-wallet product to Skrill, and many of the same terms and conditions apply when using it on betting sites.

Both e-wallets are widely used, but Skrill offers slightly lower transaction fees, whereas Neteller might have more bonuses tied to it on certain sites. Neither are commonly accepted for deposits when taking advantage of welcome offers.

Safety and security of Skrill betting sites

Using Skrill is one of the safest deposit methods available for customers. Skrill have forged an impressive reputation for security and reliability for customers all over the world, and that is no different for patrons wishing to use safe betting sites.

Skrill deposit betting sites and Skrill withdrawal betting sites offer a safe and secure environment giving users peace of mind to have an enjoyable betting experience online.

UK Gambling Commission licensing

All our recommended Skrill betting sites are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring fair play and security, as well as the latest measures to protect player data and details.

SSL encryption

Skrill transactions are protected with SSL encryption, making them safe and secure.

Responsible gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly. Gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

Betting can be addictive, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, and take steps to remain in control of your budget. In addition, make sure to never chase your losses.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by the best online casinos UK, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

If you want to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer free support and information:

Summary: Best Skrill betting sites

Skrill is popular payment method for use on a range of betting sites, and its popularity will likely continue to increase.

There are several advantages to using Skrill bookmakers, including the speed of deposits and withdrawals, enhanced security and the overall convenience of using Skrill bookies.

All of the recommended best Skrill betting sites in this article are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring fairness and player safety.

Remember to gamble responsibly, using safer gambling tools and seeking help from relevant organisations if you need it.

Skrill betting sites FAQs

What are the best Skrill betting sites?

All our recommeded betting sites are quality Skrill bookies, but the best Skrill betting sites that stand out to us include BetVictor, William Hill and Betway for their reliability, sportsbook quality and array of promotions.

Can you use Skrill to qualify welcome bonuses?

Skrill is not widely accepted by betting sites for welcome bonuses, but be sure to check the terms and conditions before you sign up and deposit funds.

Are Skrill betting sites safe to use online?

Yes. Skrill betting sites are safe. We only consider betting sites that are licensed and regulated by the UKGC. Deposits made using Skrill are secure due to the tight security measures used, including SSL encryption.

What is the difference between Skrill and PayPal?

Skrill and PayPal are both e-wallets that are widely accepted by betting sites across the market. You’ll find little differences between the two, but both can be used to effectively deposit funds online.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.