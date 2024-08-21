Betway sign up offer: Betway welcome offer 2024

Betway, one of the UK’s leading betting sites, has revealed its welcome offer to new customers, as users can register to receive up to £30 in free bets alongside 100 free spins on one of their casino games.

The newest Betway sign up offer requires new customers to deposit as little as £5 and then stake it on a football or horse racing accumulator (with three or more selections) at odds of 2/1 or greater.

If your acca loses, within an hour your account will be credited with a matched free bet along with 100 free spins on the bookie’s More Unusual Suspects casino game.

Below we have all the information needed for customers to take advantage of this offer, from how to qualify to the relevant terms and conditions.

What is the 2024 Betway sign up offer?

The Betway sign up offer is a ‘money back’ type of offer. It is only available for new customers, allowing them to register, deposit – via a debit card only – and stake between £5 to £30 and, if the original bet loses, they’ll receive a free bet of the same amount plus 100 free spins on a popular casino game.

New users can bet up to £30 on a football or horse racing accumulator (bet builders do not count) with three or more selections – at odds of 2/1 or greater – and if their original bet loses, they will receive a free bet of an amount equal to their original stake, plus 100 spins on the More Unusual Suspects casino game.

The Betway free bet and spins will be credited to the account within one hour of the original bet being settled.

This is part of the Betway new customer offer, but there are plenty of promotions for existing customers too, from regular bet boosts to the ‘Free Bet Club’, which gives users two free bets worth up to £10 after they opt-in and place £25 in acca bets during a week.

Is there a Betway promo code?

There is no Betway promo code that needs to be used to secure the bookmaker’s welcome offer. New users simply need to sign up, input the relevant personal details and deposit an amount of £5 or more (with a debit card only).

Once their account is funded, customers must place an acca bet with three or more selections on horse racing or football. The total odds must be 2/1 or greater, and the bet must lose to qualify for the Betway bonus.

Within one hour of your bet being settled, the account will be credited with a free bet of an equal amount to that which you staked, plus you’ll also get 100 spins on the More Unusual Suspects casino game.

How to claim the Betway sign up offer Step 1: Visit Betway via one of the links on this page by clicking on the Betway £30 matched bet offer and 100 free spins button. Step 2: Click the sign-up button and select the matched £30 sports offer before signing up for Betway using your personal details, including name, age, address and any other relevant information. Step 3: Make your first deposit of at least £5 via a Visa or Mastercard debit card. Remember that no other payment method will qualify. Step 4: Place a qualifying bet of at least £5 or as high as £30 on a horse racing or football acca with three selections or more at odds of 2/1 or greater. Step 5: Free bets and free spins will be credited into your account an hour after your qualifying bet has been settled – remember that your bet only qualifies if it loses.

Key T&Cs for Betway new customer offer

The company emphasises that its general terms and conditions apply to the Betway new customer offer, as well as few offer-specific T&Cs.

To begin with, the Betway welcome offer is only valid to customers aged 18 or over who reside in the UK, and it is limited to one customer, IP address or household.

Only debit card deposits will qualify for this offer, and your first deposit of £5+ must be made within 7 days of registering your account.

The acca must be placed on football or horse racing, it must consist of three or more selections and the odds must be placed at 2/1 or higher. The market must be settled within 7 days of registration too.

Cash out bets and free bets are not eligible for the Betway welcome offer, and your bonus will be credited to your account within one hour of the bet being settled (remember that it must lose to qualify).

Your free bets and free spins must be used within seven days, and free bets will not be returned should you make a winning bet with them - you’ll only receive the winnings. In addition, free bets cannot be used to place multi-line multiple bets (for example Trixie’s, Patents or Yankees).

How Betway sign up offer compares to other leading bookies

The Betway sign up offer differs from others as it requires a lower stake and also gives you 100 free spins on a casino game. Tote is another UK bookie that offers credits for its online casino as part of the welcome bonus, as does Unibet.

But while the Betway welcome offer is more accessible – requiring only £5 as an initial stake – the fact that Betway only match the initial amount staked means that their offer lags behind some on the market.

For example, BetMGM offer new customers £60 in free bets if they bet £10, though this new betting site places more restrictions on their free bet tokens.

Below is a rundown of some of the alternative options if you want to get as much value as possible in free bets.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required Tote Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus B10G50 SpreadEx Bet £10 get £40 in free bets INDY2024 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required BoyleSports Bet £10 get £20 in free bets None required

Betway bonuses for existing customers

Betway is one of the leading football betting sites, with its ‘Four To Score’ game a good example of something different that it offers customers. Users enter a prize draw worth up to £25,000 for correctly picking the first goalscorers in four select football matches.

As well as football, its offers for existing customers extend across several sports. For example, they offer the ‘Four To Win’ free game, which gives users the chance to earn £5 in free bets from correctly predicting the outcome of four cricket matches on select days.

Betway also have a ‘Free Bet Club’ that rewards users with two free bets of up to £10 after they place acca bets of up to £25 after opting in on the promotion. Your £25 acca bets can be split across multiple bets with three legs or more and odds of 2/1 or greater. Free bets can be used on any sport other than eSports.

Betway boosts are available daily too, across all sports for single, double, treble and acca bets – these are found through the Betway Boosts category or on the front page.

Betway is also a leader among horse racing betting sites, with customers receiving Best Odds Guaranteed, ensuring that bettors placing bets on the day of the race receive the best possible price on their selection.

In addition, horse racing accumulators with four legs or more can receive a free bet worth £5 after placing a stake of £10 or more on your acca, while extra places are also available on select races.

Reasons to sign up with Betway

In addition to the Betway sign up bonus, the online bookie is a good choice for punters due to good and frequent rewards for existing customers. Users have the freedom to place accas on other sports to unlock further offers, while Betway Boosts are available each day and can be found on the Betway Boosts tab (a number of sports are covered here, including niche options such as baseball).

For fans of football betting sites, Betway offers live, in-play betting and cash outs, as well as a wide range of markets for bet builders. Users can also live stream live sporting events. Betway is among the best betting sites for those who prefer to wager on horse racing, offering extra places, fee acca bets and Best Odds Guaranteed.

Importantly, Betway are committed to responsible gambling, offering tools including deposit limits, self-exclusion and timeouts, as well as links to charities and healthcare providers. These can be found by accessing the Safer Gambling link at the top of the betting site or app.

Betway sign up offer in review

The process to register and receive the Betway sign up offer is fairly straightforward, as Betway has one of the more user-friendly betting apps.

Remember, there is no Betway bonus code – simply sign up, deposit at least £5 via a debit card, and stake that amount on a football or horse racing acca with at least three selections at odds of 2/1 or greater. Finding one such bet is easy enough, with plenty of markets within the two sports.

Although obtaining the free bets is easy enough, there are terms and conditions which don’t favour the customer, some of which we’ve outlined in our key pros and cons of the Betway sign up offer.

Pros Cons Relatively low qualifying stake of £5, and free bet includes free spins too The fact that your free bet tokens only match the initial stake is a lower offering than competitors Free bets received within one hour of qualifying stake being settled Only debit card deposits will qualify for the promo No wagering requirements on any winnings from the free bets Seven-day window is a short period to use up the free bets

That said, even though the free bet amount received could be as low as £5, the inclusion of free spins will appeal to some users. We are also pleased to see that no wagering requirements are attached to any winnings from the free bets, so you are able to withdraw funds generated from the them immediately.

We would like to see PayPal betting in conjunction with the Betway welcome offer, though this deposit and withdrawal method is eligible on all other promotions once signed up.

All-in-all, the Betfred sign up process is a straightforward experience and their existing promotions and specials are interesting enough to retain customers, especially those who prefer to bet on football and horse racing.

Responsible gambling online

It’s vital that you practice responsible gambling online from the moment you sign up for a bookmaker. Betting should only be considered a form of entertaiment and never a form of making money.

Even if you’re well versed in several sports, you should never believe you will win every bet. Only place a stake that you’re comfortable losing.

Kwiff have a range of tools to support responsible gambling, including deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs. Ensure you use these measures if neccessary and always remain in control of your budget.

There are a number of charities and healthcare providers available. If you require further assistance, these providers will offer help and advice regarding problem gambling issues.

