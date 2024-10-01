Online casinos in the UK provide an exceptional variety of games and markets, with anything from slots to bingo available at the touch of a button.

And online roulette is one of the most popular of these games, having evolved from being a classic game in physical casinos to one of the most-played online.

Part of the draw of roulette is its simplicity and the ease with which you can play, and it helps if you can play at a top-rated, regulated UK roulette site.

To that end, we’ve put together a guide to online roulette in the UK, where readers can find information on roulette strategies, the best roulette sites, welcome offers and bonuses, and how to ensure a better gaming experience.

To find out more about how we rate online roulette sites and about gambling responsibly please scroll a little further down the page.

Best online betting sites for roulette

We have provided a list of the best online roulette sites below, with each site sorted into a category according to its standout feature. Categories include the best site for promotions and the best new roulette sites, and you can find them all below.

LeoVegas – Most established brand

LeoVegas are an established operator in the UK, having been founded in 2012. They have a solid reputation among gambling sites, having been named as the ‘Mobile Operator of the Year 2023’, so it is a top choice for on-the-go roulette players. Nowadays, they also offer sports betting alongside their casino games too.

The company offers a wide array of roulette offerings with less than 82 roulette games to choose from, including Blaze Live Roulette with sleek LED lighting, Live Speed Roulette for faster play, and Immersive Roulette for cinematic views.

LeoVegas offers a strong welcome bonus of up to £100 in bonuses as well as 50 free spins across your first two deposits. In addition, they run promotions and casino bonuses for existing customers that include free spins, profit boosts and games with large jackpots.

Grosvenor Casino - Best roulette site for promotions

Grosvenor Casino is a major player in the UK market, with large brick-and-mortar casinos in several UK cities.

The company offers a wide selection of online roulette games, with classic options that include European Roulette and 20p Roulette, while live casino features, including Live Lightning Roulette and Grosvenor Speed Roulette, provide an immersive experience.

Grosvenor’s welcome offer gives new customers a bonus of £30 extra when they deposit £20, while ongoing promotions include free spins for their online slots, instant roulette rewards and prize draws on selected games.

Their Instant Roulette Rewards promotion allows players to spin a Rewards Wheel for guaranteed bonuses of up to £100 by wagering a minimum of £25 on Live & Direct tables, with prizes also including live casino bonuses and other exclusive rewards.

Duelz – Best roulette site for Live Roulette variety

Duelz is a new online casino site with a twist. It aims to incorporate more of a gaming aspect to casino games, offering the chance to ‘duel’ other players on platforms such as slots, and to collect prizes in the form of stars, chests and trophies.

Duelz Casino has one of the best live casinos, with almost 40 roulette games. You can play live roulette with a real person as the dealer, offering a more interactive and social gaming experience. Other unique features include Hippodrome live tables and Evolution Gaming’s best roulette games.

Duelz runs a welcome offer of a £100 bonus and 100 free spins when you sign up and deposit £20, while cash tournaments and offers for weekly cashback and free spins also add to the experience.

MrQ – Best roulette site for payment options

MrQ is a smaller operation than some of its competitors, but it is a licensed, trusted and reputable site that offers over 1,000 games, including classic versions of roulette like 20p Roulette, Auto Roulette, and Real Roulette as well as plenty of live roulette variants like Lightning Roulette.

The company offers a great range of deposit and withdrawal methods, from standard options like debit card and bank transfer, while it counts itself among a growing number of pay-by-mobile and PayPal casinos available in the UK. In addition, MrQ uses SSL data encryption to keep all data and payment methods secure.

MrQ’s welcome offer includes 20 free spins with no wagering requirements attached, and there are plenty of game-specific offers for roulette, slots, bingo, and more.

The Vic Casino - Best new roulette site

Launched in 2021, The Vic Casino is among the best new roulette sites, offering hundreds of different online casino games.

Live Victoria Roulette offers players an authentic experience by connecting them directly to London’s iconic Victoria Casino, bringing the feel of a real casino into their homes. For something a bit different, Live Lightning Roulette provides an exciting and unique atmosphere, perfect for those looking for a fresh take on the game.

The company runs a welcome offer which incluedes a £200 deposit bonus and 100 free spins, and their daily Victoria Spins promotion allows existing customers to collect free spins – this is just one of a handful of ongoing promotions.

How we rank the best online roulette sites

We have a checklist we work through when deciding on the best online roulette sites and consider the following factors:

Security and licensing – We ensure sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). There are also additional third-party verifications, such as eCOGRA – the UK industry’s self-regulation system – and RNG certification for the systems that power the roulette games, ensuring both player safety and fairness.

Game variety – The best online roulette sites will have a variety of roulette games available, including European, French and American roulette. In addition, they may have several more unique versions too, like Quantum Roulette, Multi-Wheel, and Double Ball roulette.

Bonuses and promotions – The best roulette sites online will run roulette-specific bonuses such as cashback on roulette and welcome bonuses that apply to roulette games. Terms to be aware of include free spins (essentially a free ‘go’ at the roulette table), the permitted deposit methods and any wagering requirement. – these dictate the amount of times you need to wager your winnings before they can be withdrawn, so ideally they would be less than 20 times.

Payment options – Online roulette sites should offer a variety of popular UK payment methods, including Visa Debit, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill and even pay by mobile. Debit card is the preferred form for taking advantages of welcome bonuses, and we give preference to the fastest withdrawal casinos that process transactions quickly.

Mobile experience – We focus on mobile compatibility, ensuring smooth play on iOS and Android devices. Most top roulette sites also offer dedicated mobile apps as well as accessible desktop sites.

Customer support – Our recommendations need to offer a range of customer support options. As roulette is a 24/7 game, the availability of 24/7 live chat, email and phone support (with responsive and helpful customer service teams) is a major factor.

Popular roulette variants

There are hundreds of variations of the game on many online roulette sites, but below we have explained the most popular versions of roulette available at UK online casinos.

European Roulette: This is the most common variant found online, and is the standard version of roulette. There are 37 numbers on the wheel (0-36), and a house edge of 2.7 per cent,

This is the most common variant found online, and is the standard version of roulette. There are 37 numbers on the wheel (0-36), and a house edge of 2.7 per cent, French Roulette: This is similar to European Roulette, with additional rules like “La Partage” (half your bet returned if the ball lands on 0).

This is similar to European Roulette, with additional rules like “La Partage” (half your bet returned if the ball lands on 0). American Roulette: This variation includes an extra “double-zero” pocket, raising the house edge to 5.26 per cent, making it less favourable for players.

This variation includes an extra “double-zero” pocket, raising the house edge to 5.26 per cent, making it less favourable for players. Quantum and Lightning Roulette: These games feature multipliers that can increase winnings by up to 500x (Quantum) or even 2,000x (XXXtreme Lightning).

These games feature multipliers that can increase winnings by up to 500x (Quantum) or even 2,000x (XXXtreme Lightning). Double Ball Roulette: In this version, two balls are used for each spin, meaning that the bettor has a higher chance of winning certain bets.

Top roulette strategies for UK players

There are several tried-and-tested strategies for betting on roulette. While we have explained some of them below, please note that this is not an endorsement on any particular strategy – remember that there is always a house edge, and the house usually wins, especially in the long term.

Martingale System

This strategy is best for even-money bets – for example betting on red or black and odd or even. Simply put, this system involves doubling the size of the next bet immediately after making a loss, in the hope of breaking even. In theory, the gambler will eventually even out their losses with a win.

For example, say you lost £10 on a roulette spin. Using the Martingale system, you would then opt to bet £20 on the next spin, hoping to recoup the loss of the £10 originally. Note that this system can only possibly work on even-money bets, and cannot be translated to slots and similar.

Reverse Martingale (Paroli)

The reverse Martingale is simply the reverse of the above system. Rather than increasing your bet after each loss, you increase it after each win, meaning you have the potential of a large and profitable winning streak.

Fibonacci System

This is a progression system, where each bet is the sum of the previous two bets. For example, if you had wagered £3 on the last bet and £1 on the bet before that, your next stake would be £4, and so on. This is more suitable for cautious players.

James Bond Strategy

This is a very particular strategy, where the bettor spreads their bets across multiple sections of the board (high numbers, low numbers, and 0), covering 25 numbers to increase win probability. The ‘classic’ stake amount is £20 or £200, spread in the following manner: £14 (or £140) on high numbers from 19 to 36, £5 (or £50) on a double street, covering 13-18, and £1 (or £10) on zero.

Bonuses and promotions for roulette players

Roulette players can expect to find several different types of bonuses, and maximising them efficiently can enhance your enjoyment of roulette. We’ve run throug a few common bonuses below.

Welcome bonuses

These are almost always on offer when signing up to online casinos. In roulette, they often consist of deposit match bonuses and/or free spins.

No deposit bonuses

These are bonuses awarded without requiring a deposit, meaning that players can try roulette risk-free. These are quite rare, but they may be attainable through free-to-play promotions.

Cashback on losses

Some companies run cashback deals where players receive a percentage of their losses back as bonus funds (though they can’t be withdrawn as cash).

Loyalty schemes

Some online casinos allow players to accumulate points with each bet that can be redeemed for free roulette sessions or other rewards.

Roulette on mobile

Nowadays, roulette is a game that can be played anywhere, almost 24/7 thanks to the wide use of mobile casinos. The ease of playing roulette on mobile devices has contributed to its popularity, and we have recommended sites with good functionality on their respective apps.

For example, HTML5 technology allows for seamless play on mobile browsers like iOS and Android, while the apps also offer convenient, easy access to hundreds of games at the touch of a button.

Responsible gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly. Roulette sites can be addictive, so play within your limits and never wager more than you can afford to lose. Have a budget in mind and stick to it, and remember to never chase any losses.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools like deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, which are offered in dedicated ‘safer gambling’ tabs on our recommended sites.

If you want to seek help for gambling-related issues, several UK-based charities and healthcare providers can offer support and information:

Best roulette sites summary

When choosing between online roulette sites, there are two things to keep in mind. The first is to check whether the roulette site is licensed and regulated by the UKGC and the second is whether the operator fits your particular gambling needs.

Deciding the best roulette site ultimately comes down to personal preference, with some players more interested in a big welcome bonus, while others will be on the lookout for their operator to carry a wide variety of roulette games.

Using the information in this article, you should be armed with all you need to choose your favourite online betting site for roulette.

Online roulette sites FAQs

Is it safe to play online roulette at UK casino sites?

The best roulette sites online are all licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that players are kept safe and that their personal and financial data is stored securely. UK casino sites are fully safe to use, both in terms of their games and conducting financial transactions.

What is the difference between European and American roulette?

European Roulette is the most common variant found online, and is the standard version of roulette. There are 37 numbers on the wheel (0-36), and a house edge of 2.7 per cent. American roulette is similar, though there is an additional “double-zero” pocket, raising the house edge to 5.26 per cent, so it is less favourable for players.

Can I play live roulette on my mobile?

Those wanting to play roulette online can play on an online casino’s mobile site or betting app. Roulette is available at the touch button, with apps to download for both Apple and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play Store.

What are the most popular online roulette variants?

European roulette is the most popular type of roulette and is the most commonly seen. However, variations like French and American roulette are also popular, and specific variations – such as Quantum roulette, where players can potentially increase winnings by up to 500x – are becoming more and more popular too.

Are there any strategies to improve my chances of winning at online roulette?

Strategies such as the Martingale system, the reverse Martingale system, the Fibonacci strategy and the James Bond strategy are all used in roulette in an attempt to increase winnings. However, there is no certified, foolproof way to win at roulette, so be careful when trying these strategies out.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.