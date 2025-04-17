Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlo Ancelotti has conceded that his Real Madrid future is uncertain after their Champions League exit against Arsenal.

The defending champions were knocked out of the competition after suffering defeats in both legs of the quarter-final tie, with the hosts’ vaunted forward line unable to regularly threaten David Raya as they chased an unlikely comeback.

Ancelotti has led Real Madrid to a league and European double in two of the last three seasons since returning for a second stint in the Spanish capital, though they trail Barcelona by four points in La Liga this season.

The Independent understands the veteran manager could depart at the end of the campaign, a year before his contract at the club expires, to take up a role with Brazil ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Ancelotti insisted, though, that nothing is decided about his future, recognising that a disappointing exit could bring about a premature end to his tenure.

“It could be this year, next year when my contract runs out...There's no problem about it,” Ancelotti said after the 2-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. “But when I am done here, I will be grateful to this club.

“It could be tomorrow, in one year, or in 10 years, but I will be grateful to this club. And that's it. Full stop.

"We have done very well in the last seasons but this year we have had to suffer. Things haven't gone as expected but it happens in sport because there are no unbeatable teams.”

Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League ( AP )

Real Madrid rarely looked likely to overturn the three-goal deficit left by Arsenal’s win at the Emirates Stadium last week, with Vinicius Jr scoring their only goal moments after Bukayo Saka had extended the visitors’ advantage.

A nervier night may have been in store for Mikel Arteta’s men, though, if an early penalty had not been overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR). Declan Rice had initially been deemed to have fouled Kylian Mbappe after tangling with the French forward in the box, only for referee Francois Letexier to reverse his decision after being sent to review the footage at the screen.

Ancelotti admitted, though, that the better team won.

“Arsenal were better than us,” he added. “We tried to do our best. Maybe the overturned penalty was a turning point. That could have changed it.

“But Arsenal defended very well. We found it difficult to find spaces. We were better than normal in our intensity level but it wasn't enough."