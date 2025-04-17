Bukayo Saka confronted by Real Madrid star near tunnel in heated moment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka was confronted by Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal as he made his way down the tunnel at half-time of Arsenal’s victory at the Bernabeu.

The incident came after Saka had missed a first-half penalty in the Champions League quarter-final, with his attempted ‘Panenka’ saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Saka redeemed himself by chipping Courtois in the second half, with Arsenal progressing 5-1 on aggregate to reach the Champions League semi-finals for only the third time.

Saka reacts after his penalty miss ( Getty )

However, a heated moment came at the half-time break as the players went down the tunnel. Saka was approached by Carvajal, who grabbed the winger and said a word in his ear.

Carvajal, who is currently injured, then pulled Saka back towards him after he turns to walk away. Saka reacted angrily before Carvajal grabbed him by the neck and attempted to follow him.

Saka then turned to face Carvajal before the players were separated, with security and Arsenal officials stepping in to block off Saka and allow him to go down the tunnel.

Arsenal substitute Ben White was also involved in telling Carvajal to walk away, with the 33-year-old Spain defender eventually leaving Saka alone.

Carvajal had marked Saka during the Euro 2024 final, where Spain defeated England in Berlin. He at one point looked to goade Saka by making a ‘crying’ gesture following a foul.

Saka, though, was able to shake off his penalty miss and steer Arsenal towards the semi-finals with a composed finish in the second half.

Afterwards, Saka was clearly relieved but explained he believed he was going to score in the Bernabeu despite his penalty miss, while manager Mikel Arteta joked that he wanted to “slap him” at the time.

“It can happen,” Saka told TNT Sports. "I tried something, but it didn't work. I was confident I was going to score tonight. I learn in every moment. Tonight, I am more focused on enjoying the win and then I will review it properly.”

Arteta said: “I would have liked to slap him. But the player has to make the decision, and he was bold enough to do it.

“That could have been a turning point emotionally in the game because it gave them a lot of belief. But then the way he handled the situation, and the way he played afterwards was incredible.”