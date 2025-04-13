Real Madrid close gap on Barcelona with Alaves win as Kylian Mbappe sees red

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid closed the gap to Barcelona at the top of LaLiga back to four points as Eduardo Camavinga’s goal saw off Alaves 1-0 but Kylian Mbappe saw red as both sides finished with 10 men.

Real had already seen a Raul Asencio header ruled out by VAR when Camavinga, who was sent off in Tuesday’s Champions League defeat at Arsenal, curled in a shot in the 34th minute.

Moments later Mbappe was sent off for a foul on Antonio Blanco, the France star’s first red card in five years, but Alaves were also reduced to 10 after the break when Manu Sanchez was dismissed for a foul on Vinicius Jr and Real held on for the points.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men will now turn their attention to Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg against the Gunners, where they will attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit at the Bernabeu.

Late goals from Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet gave Athletic Bilbao a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Rayo Vallecano which strengthened their hold on a Champions League place.

The visitors led in the 37th minute when Pathe Ciss followed up on Pedro Diaz’s penalty miss – with the spot-kick awarded after Dani Vivian felled Alvaro Garcia.

But Sancet levelled just before the hour and Williams added a second in the 80th minute. Sancet’s second in stoppage-time confirmed a win that puts Athletic six points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal, who came from behind to beat Real Betis earlier in the afternoon.

Aitor Ruibal put Betis in front just three minutes in, but Thierno Barry levelled midway through the first half before Ayoze Perez struck three minutes after the break.

Ante Budimir and Pablo Ibanez were on target for Osasuna in a 2-1 win over Girona.

Matias Soule’s 69th-minute equaliser earned Roma a share of the spoils and bragging rights in the Eternal City as they drew 1-1 with rivals Lazio.

Alessio Romagnoli headed the hosts in front in the 47th minute but Soule levelled in the 69th minute to keep Roma two points behind Lazio in the fight for European places.

Atalanta moved up to third as first-half goals from Mateo Retegui and Mario Pasalic earned a 2-0 win over Bologna, ending a three-game losing streak. Roma’s equaliser meant Bologna stay fifth, a point above Lazio.

Fiorentina’s European hopes suffered a setback as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Parma, with Verona and Genoa also sharing the points from a stalemate.

Anastasios Douvikas’ first-half goal gave Como a 1-0 win over Torino.

Eintracht Frankfurt strengthened their bid for third-placed finish in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Heidenheim, with Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Robin Koch and Hugo Ekitike on target.

Oliver Burke struck in the 90th minute as Werder Bremen came from behind to win 2-1 away to 10-man Stuttgart.

Burke had already cancelled out Leonidas Stergiou’s opener before Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade collected a second yellow card in the 65th minute, with Burke striking at the death to send Werder up to ninth.