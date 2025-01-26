In the UK, the popularity of slot sites has never been higher, with plenty of punters enjoying the ease of use, accessibility, easy-to-understand rules and the potential for quick winnings.

It is helpful for newcomers and seasoned bettors to have a guide to the best slot games in the UK, so we have compiled a breakdown of slot games in the UK, covering different types of games including video slots, Megaways and those with the highest RTPs.

The table below provides a summary of the best slot games in the UK, broken down into various categories:

Category Best slot game Best video slot Eye of Horus Best Megaways slot Bonanza Megaways Best Slingo Slot Slingo Rainbow Riches Best themed slot The Goonies Highest RTP slot Mega Joker

Best slot games: Video slots

Video slots are the most popular type of online slot. Below we have listed the top three video slots:

1. Eye of Horus

RTP: 96.31 per cent.

Eye of Horus is an Egyptian-themed slot, where players can upgrade lower symbols to higher-value ones.

It’s a classic among slot games, and features 10 paylines, alongside expanding wilds. It also offers a top prize worth 500x the wager.

2. Book of Dead

RTP: 96.21 per cent.

Book of Dead is a high-volatility slot featuring a free spins round. Play’n GO have kept it simple with five reels and 10 paylines, but there’s plenty packed into this slot, including bonus games, expanding wilds and a 5,000x jackpot.

3. Starburst

RTP: 96.09 per cent.

The king of low-volatility games is Starburst, which has 10 paylines and a jackpot of 250x your stake. Known for vibrant visuals and expanding wilds, this slot offers regular wins and a simple yet captivating gameplay experience.

Best slot games: Megaways slots

Megaways use a specific random reel modifier, with six reels and up to seven symbols. They feature a unique mechanism that changes the size of reels on each spin, meaning they could show between two and seven symbols, altering the number of possible paylines.

They also have a dynamic payline structure, and the number of paylines varies with each spin.

Below are the top three Megaways slots:

1. Bonanza Megaways

RTP: 96 per cent.

The original Megaways slot, with 117,649 possible ways to win and a jackpot of 12,000x the original bet.

Six cascading reels showing between two and seven symbols, with 12 free spins awarded as the minimum. Unlimited win multipliers during those free spins rounds is another unique feature.

2. Extra Chilli Megaways

RTP: 96.19 per cent.

Extra Chilli Megaways has the same 117,649 ways to win as Bonanza, although this time players can land a jackpot 20,000x their wager. This medium-volatility title features six cascading reels which can feature up to seven symbols.

3. Wheel of Fortune Megaways

RTP: 96.46 per cent.

This game boasts one million paylines – the most we could find for a Megaways title.

Players will enjoy the expanding reels and wild megastack features, all played out against the backdrop of the American TV show.

Best slot games: Slingo

Slingo is a popular form of slot game that combines elements of slots and bingo. The game features a 5x5 number grid, with the game’s slot reels placed below.

We have listed the top three slingo games that are widely available on both slot sites and the best bingo sites:

1. Slingo Rainbow Riches

RTP: 95.6 per cent.

In this game, al your favourite bonus rounds are still there, cash crop, wishing well, magic toadstool and more for a game that features 12 paylines.

2. Slingo Starburst

RTP: 96.5 per cent.

Here, the jackpot remains at 250x your wager but the number of paylines has increased from 10 to 12, while the game moves from low to medium volatility.

3. Slingo Deal or No Deal

RTP: 95 per cent.

In this game, you choose one of 26 boxes at the start and each time you hit spin, a different box is opened, revealing a certain amount of money that is then removed. There are not loads of bonus rounds, but you will get events like the banker’s offer round if you advance far enough.

Best slot games: Themed slots

Themed slots are another popular option for slot gamers – the top three themed slots include:

1. The Goonies

RTP: 96 per cent.

Blueprint Gaming have incorporated graphics and music into a five-reel slot game with a 10,000x jackpot.

The bonus features are all tied to the film as well, including Sloth’s Win Spin, One-Eye Willie’s Bonus Boost and more, many of which can help players trigger one of three free spins rounds available.

2. Guns N’ Roses

RTP: 96.98 per cent.

This medium-volatility slot game has a good track record of providing decent returns to players – the biggest win you can land is 125x your original stake.

3. Game of Thrones

RTP: 95.03 per cent.

Microgaming have tapped into the world of the hugely successful TV series Game of Thrones for a game with 243 paylines. In addition, each house in this high-volatility game has its own unique features and free spins

Highest RTP slot games

RTP stands for ‘Return To Player’. This indicates the percentage of funds staked on a game that will be returned to players over a prolonged period of time.

However, if a slot game has an RTP of 97 per cent, it doesn’t mean you’ll get £97 back if you gamble £100. Rather, your losses contribute to the overall RTP of the game, and someone who plays it will be paid out sooner or later.

Below are some details on the top three high RTP slots:

1. Mega Joker

RTP: 99 per cent.

Mega Joker is designed to look like a classic slot machine, and it plays that way too, but where it stands out is an RTP of 99 per cent. It doesn’t guarantee a big return, but it does make it more likely than other games.

2. Book of 99

RTP: 99 per cent.

Book of 99 is an ancient Greece-themed game with a bit more to offer.

For starters, Book of 99 features three spins, has 10 paylines and pays out at a maximum of 12,075x a player’s wager. It can be pretty volatile, but may still be worth your time.

3. 1429 Uncharted Seas

RTP: 98.6 per cent.

This nautical-themed slot game offers a very high RTP of 98.6 and low variance, but still offers a decent maximum payout of 670x, as well as 25 paylines and the usual wilds, scatter and free spins feature, with up to 50 free spins available.

How to choose the best slot games for you

These are the main factors that could influence your choice of game:

RTP: Many players will not play slots with an RTP lower than 96 per cent.

Volatility: The volatility of a slot refers to the level of risk involved in that slot game, in terms of the size and frequency of pay outs. High volatility games will pay out less often, but with higher potential wins, and vice-versa.

Bonus features: Players should also think about any bonus features that the slot offers, as these often increase the chances of wins.

Most popular Pragmatic Play slots

We asked Pragmatic Play - one of the best providers of online slots - what their most-played games are this year:

Rank Slot Game RTP Maximum Win 1 Big Bass Splash 96.71% £1,250,000 2 Big Bass Bonanza 96.71% £525,000 3 Big Bass Mission Fishin’ 96.50% £1,250,000 4 Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake 96.07% £750,000 5 Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe 96.50% £1,250,000 6 Big Bass Hold and Spinner 96.70% £5,000,000 7 Big Bass Amazon Xtreme 96.07% £2,500,000 8 Bigger Bass Bonanza 96.71% £960,000 9 Buffalo King Megaways 96.52% £625,000 10 Gates of Olympus 96.50% £500,000

Responsible gambling

Gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Never chase your losses, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

You can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites, such as self-assessment calculators, deposit limits and time-outs.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Slot Games FAQs

What is the best slot game for beginners?

Starburst is among the best online slot games for those who are new to slots due to its simple gameplay and frequent payouts.

What slot games have the best odds?

Slot sites offer a range of games with a wide variety of odds, though there are several slot games that offer an RTP as high as 99 per cent (though roughly 96 is the ‘industry standard’ ).

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.