The growth of online gambling in the UK has seen an explosion in the number of online casinos and their respective casino games, from blackjack to roulette and slots.

Slots remain one of the most popular games at many online casinos, with hundreds of options across dozens of casinos and plenty of ways to win.

And one thing that many punters wonder when using slots is whether or not timing matters when playing online slots.

Many wonder about the best time to play slots, but due to how machines and games work, this is linked to broader factors like random number generators (RNGs), promotions and player activity.

Below, we’ve provided an explanation of the best time to play slots online, including influential factors, useful strategies and common myths surrounding slots.

How slot machines work: RNGs and fair play

Slots work via the power of random number generators, often referred to as RNGs. On each slot game, these RNGs generate thousands of numbers per second, each of which is associated with a combination of symbols – whether you win or not depends on whether the number generated when you activate the machine matches with a payline.

This ensures that every spin is completely random, so overall there is no best time to play online slots, no matter whether you are playing at established or new online casinos.

The nature of random number generators means that timing doesn’t influence when a slot will pay out – the possibility of a payout is never any higher or lower at any certain time.

Slot outcomes are entirely based on chance, making it impossible to predict exactly when a slot will payout.

Common myths about the best time to play slots

There are several popular myths surrounding playing on slots, with some claiming that playing at different times may affect the chances of a payout.

For example, some people theorise that playing during off-peak hours, early mornings, or specific holidays increases or decreases the chances of a payout. These myths persist because punters may not know about how slots work, or about the nature of RNGs.

Nevertheless, while the time of play doesn’t directly affect slot payouts, player activity can influence factors like jackpots and bonuses, which are discussed below.

When do slot payouts increase?

So, when is the best time to play slots? In short, there is no best time, but there are certain times in which the potential payout on slot machines are affected – we’ve provided a rundown of these scenarios below.

Progressive jackpots

Progressive jackpots are jackpot amounts that increase with each bet placed. As long as each bet is not won, the jackpot continues to increase. Once it is won, the jackpot reverts back to a pre-determined amount and begins to grow again.

Playing during high-traffic times (for example during evenings or holidays) may raise the jackpot pool faster, though it doesn’t affect the likelihood of winning. Having said that, try and avoid playing immediately after a jackpot win, as the amount offered will be far less.

Must-drop jackpots

Must-drop jackpots are jackpots that are guaranteed to be won by a certain time or amount. Timing your play around when these jackpots are close to their deadline or maximum amount could improve the odds of winning, though nothing is guaranteed.

Peak times and player activity

Higher player traffic during evenings, weekends and holidays could impact progressive jackpots and overall game frequency. Players who enjoy more competition and larger jackpots may prefer to play during these peak times, while those who prefer quieter sessions can benefit from playing during off-peak hours.

Does timing matter for promotions?

Many online casinos run promotions or tournaments at specific times, for example during holidays, weekends, late-night hours or special event times.

During such times, it is worth looking for special time-bound offers such as free spins, bonus spins or cashback deals that can increase your chances of winning. Targeting such casino bonuses is helpful in maximising potential winnings as well as your overall enjoyment of gameplay.

Strategies for maximising slot play

While there are no specific slot machine strategies for maximising your chances of winning at slots, we do have some more general advice to help readers improve their chances of success.

Casino bankroll management

One of the most important things to remember when using any online casino is to set spending limits and make sure you stick to them. This can help maximise the value of any winnings and ensure you keep losses to a minimum.

Understanding volatility

The volatility of a slot refers to the level of risk involved in that slot game, in terms of the size and frequency of pay outs.

In short, volatility is the name given to the concept of how often a slot pays out and the value of those payouts. High volatility slots payout much less often but offer higher payouts, while low volatility slots payout much more often, but in smaller amounts.

Punters have the choice of either high volatility slots for bigger, less frequent wins or low volatility slots for smaller, more frequent wins.

RTP (Return to Player)

The ‘return to player’, often referred to as RTP, is the percentage of funds staked on a game that will be returned to players over a prolonged period of time.

For example, if a slot game has an RTP of 98 per cent, the game will return £98 for every £100 wagered by all players. This does not mean that you’ll get £98 back if you wager £100 on it.

Players can maximise potential returns by selecting those existing or new slots with high RTP percentages, but remember once again that nothing is guaranteed, and this ‘RTP’ rate is affected by many players over the course of a certain time frame, so playing for longer does not increase chances of winning either.

Should you play at specific times of the day or year?

Below, we’ve discussed a few specific times that players believe could influence slot outcomes. However, remember that there is no such thing as specific slot payout times, and you can do nothing to affect the odds of a payout.

Early morning vs late-night: Fewer players may mean less competition, though this can also affect jackpot amounts and other games that use similar features.

End of the month: Some theories suggest more players use gambling sites at the end of a month, leading to busier online casinos and possibly bigger jackpots, though this cannot be proven, so it is not worth relying on this theory.

Holiday seasons: Major online casino bonuses and promotions often run during holidays like Christmas, New Year’s and Halloween, though your chances of winning are no higher during these periods.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, so remember to take steps to remain in control of your budget. Never wager more than you can afford – remember that slot machines are a particularly easy way to lose track of your spending.

Users must remember to take steps to remain in control of their budget, and using responsible gambling tools can help. Tools include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time outs, and they help users to remain in control of spending and losses.

If you want to seek help around gambling-related issues, there are UK-based charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information. These can be found below:

Best time to play slots: final thoughts

Firstly, when choosing your online casino for slots, remember to make sure that it is a casino licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission to ensure that you can gamble safely and that your details are kept secure.

Remember that due to the nature of slots and random number generators, there is no best time to play slots, or a time during which you are more likely to win at slot games. There’s no specific time to guarantee a win at even the best payout online casinos, whether that’s during a day or during specific holiday and event times, so there is no optimal time to play slots.

In addition, there is no specific formula for ‘how to win at slots’. Instead, there are simply a number of strategies that you can try, but remember that their random nature means wins are never guaranteed.

Playing during high-traffic periods may increase jackpot size, but overall players should focus on strategies like bankroll management, choosing the right slot, and taking advantage of promotions in order to try to maximise winnings.

Finally, remember to enjoy gambling responsibly and that it’s for entertainment purposes rather than chasing wins based on timing.