The online casino market in the UK continues to grow, with established companies consistently developing their product and new casino sites arriving every year.

BetMGM is one such newcomer to the UK market, having launched on these shores in 2023. After becoming a huge success in the US, the UK launch was met with plenty of expectation, and the first 12 months have been a resounding success.

The BetMGM casino sign up offer for new customers is 100 free spins on popular slot game Big Bass Splash when after a first deposit and wager of £10 on an eligible casino game.

This BetMGM casino sign up bonus offers new users free spins for getting started and we’ve compiled a guide to the promotion, including how to claim it, its key terms and how it compares to similar offerings at other casino sites.

What is the BetMGM casino bonus for 2024?

New customers can currently claim 100 free spins for the online slots title Big Bass Splash when they deposit and wager £10 on an eligible casino game.

This offer is only available to new customers. Those wanting to claim the BetMGM casino offer will need to ensure they select the casino sign up bonus, not the BetMGM sports sign up offer, when registering.

Users will need to make an initial deposit of £10 or more, and then wager that amount or more on a slot game, instant wins or slingo game. Note that table games and live casino games are excluded from this offer.

The site will then credit new customers with the BetMGM casino sign up bonus of 100 free spins on Big Bass Splash, one of the best online slots. This game has a decent RTP (return to player) of 96.71 per cent, and there are no wagering requirements attached to any winnings generated from the free spins.

Is there a BetMGM bonus code?

New customers do not need a BetMGM casinos bonus code to unlock the welcome offer. You simply need to sign up using one of the links on this page, and place a £10 bet to receive the offer.

How to claim the BetMGM casino bonus

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the BetMGM casino bonus.

Step 1: Visit BetMGM casino via one of the links on this page and click the sign up button.

Step 2: Complete the registration form and any verification checks to save you time in the future when needing to make a withdrawal.

Step 3: Select the BetMGM casino sign up bonus and make an initial deposit of £10 or more.

Step 4: Wager £10 on eligible games within seven days of registration.

Step 5: After playing through your qualifying deposit, 100 free spins for Big Bass Splash will be credited to your account.

Step 6: Use the spins within three days of them being credited to your account. Any free spins not used after this time will expire.

Key T&Cs for BetMGM casino bonus

There are several key terms and conditions that apply to the BetMGM casino new customer offer – we have provided a breakdown of the most notable stipulations below:

Players must be aged 18 or over.

The offer is available only to new customers in the UK.

The offer is limited to one person, household, email address, or payment method.

A minimum deposit and wager of £10 is required to qualify.

Only wagers on slots, instant wins and slingo will go towards meeting the BetMGM casino bonus offer. Table games and live casino are excluded.

Free spins are for Big Bass Splash only and are valued at 10p each.

Free spins must be used within three days of completing the wagering requirements.

There are no wagering requirements attached to any winnings generated by the free spins.

The bonus and free spins cannot be used in conjunction with other BetMGM promotions.

How the BetMGM casino bonus compares to other leading online casinos

The BetMGM casino bonus is competitive when compared to the welcome offer available at the best casino sites. It offers a simple and attractive incentive for new players.

The table below allows users to compare the BetMGM casino promo with the best casino sign up offers from other leading online casinos.

Online casino Casino sign up bonus Bonus code Wagering requirements BetMGM Bet £10, get 100 free spins N/A N/A Mr Vegas 100% deposit bonus up to £200 N/A 35x Neptune Play 100% deposit bonus up to £200 & 25 free spins N/A 40x 10bet 50% deposit bonus up to £250 CASINO 50x Quinn Casino 50 free spins FREESPINS N/A Vegas Wins £500 welcome package & 150 free spins N/A 30x

Overall, the BetMGM casino bonus is one of the top casino bonuses because of the lack of wagering requirements. There’s no cap on winnings from the free spins either, unlike some similar casino sign up offers.

BetMGM bonuses for existing customers

BetMGM online casino also runs several offers for existing customers, and they regularly refresh their existing casino bonuses.

Golden Wheel: Users can claim a daily prize by spinning the free-to-play BetMGM Golden Wheel. Players could win up to £5,000 cash, as well as other exciting prizes like free spins and live casino bonuses.

Electric Wednesdays: Wager £50 on eligible live casino games every Wednesday and get a free £5 casino chip to wager on Live Lightning Roulette.

BetMGM Millions: Visit the MGM Millions page and play an eligible game for your chance to win one of several jackpots, including the mega jackpot worth over £22 million.

Reasons to sign up with BetMGM casino

There are several reasons why a casino player would consider opening an account with BetMGM. Enticing factors include its welcome offers, ongoing promotions and a huge variety of games – we have expanded on such factors below.

Welcome bonus: The bet £10, get 100 free spins is at the top of the market for free spin bonuses and is straightforward to understand, with no wagering requirements attached.

Variety of games: BetMGM has a wide selection of new slots, classic slots, table games, live dealer games and exclusive titles, such as their BetMGM Millions collection. BetMGM is also one of the best new betting sites and you’ll have access to their entire sportsbook if you sign up to their casino.

Ongoing promotions: Existing customers can benefit from a range of bonuses, including free spins, cashback, and tournaments with BetMGM casino bonuses regularly being changed.

User-friendly platform: BetMGM features a sleek interface, both on desktop and mobile, with the BetMGM casino app receiving a rating of 4.4 out of five on both the App Store and Google Play.

Reputation: Unlike some new UK casino sites, BetMGM is a reputable brand and can be trusted to provide top-level security features and fair gaming.

Reliable customer service: 24/7 customer support is available via live chat, while a comprehensive help centre can provide assistance for the more frequently asked questions.

Banking options: BetMGM is a fast withdrawal casino with lots of modern banking methods for depositing and withdrawing. It is classed as a PayPal casino, an Apple Pay casino and a Google Pay casino, whichever suits your needs best. They also accept Visa and Mastercard debit, as is standard across the UK casino industry.

BetMGM casino bonus: Summary

Overall, BetMGM casino is a trusted, reliable new UK casino site, with a competitive welcome offer that is easy to sign up for and take advantage of.

The free spins offer stacks up well against similar offers from competitors, though it is the full range of factors that makes BetMGM one of the most enticing new casinos on the market.

In addition to their welcome bonus, BetMGM run a series of ongoing promotions, including free spins, cashback, tournaments and huge jackpot games.

The variety of BetMGM casino games is also huge, with slots, table games, live dealer games, and plenty of exclusive titles.

The user-friendly platform, both on desktop and mobile, adds to the overall user experience, while a reliable customer service offering includes live chat and a comprehensive help centre.

Finally, we have included the table below, which provides a summary of the best and worst aspects of the offer, to help users decide whether the BetMGM casino bonus is right for them.

Pros Cons No BetMGM promo code needed to claim the bonus Free spins limited to one slot game 100 free spins on a game with an RTP of 96.71% No cash bonus for new customers No wagering requirement on any free spin winnings No restrictions on deposit methods for welcome offers

Responsible gambling

Gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Online casinos can be addictive, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, never chase your losses, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

You should make use of responsible gambling tools offered by new casino sites like BetMGM, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same applies whether you’re playing on betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.