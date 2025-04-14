Bukele won’t commit to returning man who was mistakenly deported from U.S.

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is refusing to ask Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele to release a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to his country and incarcerated in a notorious Salvadoran prison — and Bukele isn't interested in releasing him, either.

Bukele, who met with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, was asked by a reporter if he’d consider releasing Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland before he was arrested and deported back to his home country last month despite an immigration judge’s years-old order preventing the government from sending Abrego Garcia back to El Salvador.

The government’s justification for deporting Abrego Garcia was a claim that he was a member of the Salvadoran gang MS-13 in New York — a place where he has never lived — and Bukeke’s government has incarcerated him in the CECOT prison it built two years ago to house accused gang members.

Citing both his government’s and the Trump administration’s designation of MS-13 as terrorist organizations, Bukele offered a sarcastic reply to the reporter.

“Are you suggesting I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? How can I return him to the United States, like I smuggle him into the United States? Of course, I'm not going to do it,” he said.

Bukele added that the reporter’s question was “preposterous” and said he lacks the power to return him.

“We just turned the murder capital of the world to the safest country the western hemisphere. And you want us to go back into the releasing criminals, so we can go back to the the murder capital of the world, and that's that's not going to happen,” he said.

Last week, the Supreme Court ordered the administration to “facilitate” the release of Abrego Garcia, whose imprisonment in El Salvador was due to an admitted “administrative error.”

His removal to the country’s notorious prison was “illegal,” according to the high court.

But Trump administration officials have repeatedly asserted he is a member of MS-13, designated a foreign terrorist organization, and thus eligible for removal from the country despite the court order blocking his deportation.

Abrego Garcia was sent to El Salvador’s CECOT on March 15, joining dozens of mostly Venezuelan immigrants on removal flights after the president secretly invoked the Alien Enemies Act to summarily deport alleged Tren de Aragua gang members.

One of those planes allegedly carried immigrants with court orders for their removal, not under the president’s wartime authority. Abrego Garcia was on that plane — something administration officials have called an “oversight” — despite no orders for his removal from the country.

In 2019, a judge had granted him humanitarian protections from removal after credible testimony over fears of violence and death in his home country, which he fled in 2011.

Under that order, he is allowed to live and work in the United States legally, and must attend regular check-ins with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His most recent appearance was in January, according to court documents, and his attorney has said Abrego Garcia has no criminal record in either the United States or El Salvador. Since then, he has been living in Maryland with his wife and 5-year-old child — both U.S. citizens — and helping raise two children from a previous relationship.

In a 22-page ruling earlier this month, Maryland District Judge Paula Xinis ripped the Trump administration for its “wholly lawless” decision and “grievous error” that “shocks the conscience.

”“As defendants acknowledge, they had no legal authority to arrest him, no justification to detain him, and no grounds to send him to El Salvador — let alone deliver him into one of the most dangerous prisons in the Western Hemisphere,” Judge Xinis wrote.

Asked repeatedly during a Friday afternoon hearing for “basic” information about where Abrego Garcia is, and what the government is doing to get him back, Justice Department lawyers said they could not answer.Judge Xinis then ordered the administration to provide daily updates on his condition.A hearing in her court on next steps is set for April 15.

More follows...