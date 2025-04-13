Trump says fate of ICE deportees at notorious prison up to El Salvador president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration stated on Saturday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland resident mistakenly deported to El Salvador, is “alive and secure” at a terrorism confinement center there.

A U.S. judge demanded updates on the Trump administration's efforts to “facilitate” his return, per a Supreme Court ruling.

Just hours later on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to meeting with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador on Monday at the White House.

Despite an earlier statement claiming he would bring Abrego Garcia back if instructed by the Supreme Court, Trump appeared to deflect, saying that those deported “are now in the sole custody of El Salvador ... their future is up to President B and his Government.”

A government court filing provided the update on Abrego Garcia, who was sent to El Salvador on March 15 despite an order protecting him from deportation, after U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis demanded daily updates on Friday.

The filing from Michael Kozak of the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs did not, however, specify what steps the government was taking to bring Abrego Garcia home, as Xinis had also insisted.

“I am aware that the instant lawsuit has been filed seeking the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the United States from El Salvador,” Kozak's filing said.

open image in gallery Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador ( APTOPIX )

“It is my understanding, based on official reporting from our Embassy in San Salvador, that Abrego Garcia is currently being held in the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador,” it said. “He is alive and secure in that facility. He is detained pursuant to the sovereign, domestic authority of El Salvador.”

Xinis issued her demand a day after the Supreme Court upheld her order directing the administration to “facilitate and effectuate” Abrego Garcia's return. However, the Supreme Court stated that the term "effectuate" was unclear and might exceed the judge's authority.

The Trump administration has acknowledged that Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant who lived in Maryland and has held a work permit since 2019, was mistakenly deported. However, it stated that it could not immediately bring him back and that diplomatic relations could not operate at the speed demanded by the courts.

open image in gallery This handout picture released on March 16, 2025, by El Salvador's Presidency press office shows the arrival of ICE deportees from the United States ( EL SALVADOR'S PRESIDENCY PRESS O )

Trump has told reporters he would comply with a Supreme Court order directing him to return the Maryland resident to the U.S.

When asked on Friday if Trump would seek the return of Abrego Garcia during his meeting with Bukele, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the court’s ruling made clear the administration’s responsibility to “facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return, not to effectuate the return.”

In his Saturday social media post, Trump praised Bukele for accepting “enemy aliens” from the U.S. He said the two countries were working closely together to “eradicate terrorist organizations.”

In what has been framed on social media as the president washing his hands of the issue, Trump remarked: “These barbarians are now in the sole custody of El Salvador, a proud and sovereign Nation, and their future is up to President B and his Government. They will never threaten or menace our Citizens again!”

With reporting by Reuters