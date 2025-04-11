Trump lawyers defy court over questions about status of wrongly deported Maryland dad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s administration refused a court order for updates on a wrongfully imprisoned Maryland father locked up in El Salvador’s notorious prison, and to outline what steps, if any, they’re taking to get him home.

After refusing to file a written response on Friday morning, government lawyers could not answer questions from a federal judge in person during a hearing about the status of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who has spent nearly one month in a brutal Salvadoran jail after he was deported because of an “administrative error.”

In court filings, government lawyers said it was “impractical” to reply to the judge’s questions after the Supreme Court ordered the administration to “facilitate” the release of Abrego Garcia, whose detention and imprisonment was “illegal.”

Asked repeatedly for “basic” information about where Abrego Garcia is, and what the government is doing to get him back, Department of Justice lawyers said they could not answer.

"We’re going to make a record of what, if anything, the government is doing or not doing,” Judge Paula Xinis told government lawyers on Friday.

The judge is demanding daily updates on Abrego Garcia’s location and status, as well as what efforts the administration is making to “facilitate” his return, as the Supreme Court ordered.

“We’re not gonna slow walk this," Judge Xinis told deputy assistant attorney general Drew Ensign. “We’re not re-litigating what [the Supreme Court] put to bed.”

A group of House lawmakers called on the Trump administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia on April 9. The Supreme Court has ordered the government to ‘facilitate’ his release, which Justice Department attorneys say they are are still reviewing ( Getty Images )

On Friday morning, Justice Department attorneys asked to delay their responses to the judge’s questions until next week. Judge Xinis called their request “another stunning display of arrogance and cruelty.”

The government’s “act of sending Abrego Garcia to El Salvador was wholly illegal from the moment it happened,” the judge replied, and the suggestion that lawyers “need time to meaningfully review a four-page order that reaffirms this basic principle blinks at reality.”

The judge gave government lawyers a two-hour extension to reply to her questions. But after blowing past the new deadline for a response, Judge Department lawyers said they were not able to answer.

“In light of the insufficient amount of time afforded to review the Supreme Court’s Order following the dissolution of the administrative stay in this case, Defendants are not in a position where they 'can’ share any information requested by the Court,” Justice Department attorneys wrote in their reply. “That is the reality.”

The exchange marked an escalation of the administration’s defiance of the courts that legal scholars fear is putting the country on the brink of a constitutional crisis.

“The Supreme Court made their ruling last night very clear that it’s the administration's responsibility to ‘facilitate’ the return, not to ‘effectuate’ the return,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Friday.