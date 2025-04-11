Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Trump live updates: Supreme Court demands Maryland dad sent to El Salvador prison by mistake be returned

Kilmar Abrego Garcia removed to Central American mega-prison despite deportation protection in ‘administrative error’

Oliver O'Connell,Gustaf Kilander,Joe Sommerlad
Friday 11 April 2025 04:30 EDT
Comments
Donald Trump claims not to have seen Thursday’s stock market slump

The Supreme Court has ruled Donald Trump’s administration must “facilitate” the return of a wrongfully deported Maryland father imprisoned in a brutal El Salvador jail.

ICE agents deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia last month despite a court order blocking his removal from the country.

Officials conceded this occurred due to an “administrative error,” insisting it was impossible to bring him back.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, giving up more than half of their historic gains from the previous day as Trump’s trade war continues to create confusion.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 3.45 percent, cutting into the 9.5 percent surge that followed the president's pause of many global Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.54 percent and the

On Wednesday, the president urged the world to “be cool” as his sweeping import taxes took effect, crashing global markets. Minutes after trading began on Wall Street, he declared: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!”

Then, four hours later, tariffs on most nations for 90 days while increasing levies on imports from China.

Comments

