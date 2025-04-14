Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mickey Rourke has been removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house after being “threatening and aggressive” towards Chris Hughes and using “inappropriate sexual language” with Ella Rae Wise.

The Wrestler actor, 72, has been at the centre of controversy from his very entrance on the show when he “ogled” presenter AJ Odudu and faced calls to be removed throughout his six-day run after making homophobic comments to Jojo Siwa.

He appeared to have earned the support and reassurance of his fellow housemates, narrowly escaping eviction on Friday’s episode (11 April), when Tory politician Michael Fabricant left. Rourke opened up about the childhood abuse he faced, with contestants including Siwa sharing their sympathy for the star.

However, on Sunday night’s episode (14 April), housemates took part in a pirate-themed challenge when things rapidly took a turn for the worse.

First, the actor made an offensive, lewd and sexually graphic comment to 24-year-old Towie star, Wise. EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer said: “See that’s what happens, I just start to be his mate and then something slips out.”

Later, as contestants are lined up as pirates former Love Island star Hughes plays up to his role by jokingly staring at Rourke.

“Step back in line, soldier,” Siwa commands. Rourke then steps out of line to confront Hughes.

“You looking at me?” he says as he looms over Hughes. “Don’t eyeball me.”

open image in gallery Rourke called Hughes a ‘f***ing c***’ before being removed ( ITV )

Beard, Siwa, and Hughes attempt to defuse the situation by saying it was a joke. However, Rourke is inconsolable.

“Don’t f***ing eyeball me. You c***.”

Hughes says: “F***ing stand there.” However, Rourke calls him a “c***” again.

The exchange leads to Big Brother calling Rourke to the diary room immediately, having to repeat the command as the actor initially ignores it.

In the diary room, Rourke is told: “Earlier today in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive. Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour. In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella.

open image in gallery Actor said he was ‘ashamed’ of himself ( ITV )

Rourke responds: “Yes sir. I did wrong. I apologise. I’m sorry. I can’t take it back, you know, I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. ‘Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry.

“I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt. Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that.”

He is then told: “This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public. This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language.

“Big Brother considers your language and behaviour today to be seriously unacceptable and as a result, Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house.”

Rourke expresses regret and takes full responsibility for his behaviour and “short fuse” saying: “I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot.

“I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress. I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen.”