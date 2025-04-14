Katy Perry shares peak inside Blue Origin rocket ahead of historic all-female flight

Katy Perry and five other women are about to be launched into space on the first all-female mission in more than six decades.

The crew will journey to the edge of space in an autonomous rocket made by Blue Origin, the private space firm owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Perry will be joined by former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and journalist and Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez. In a post with Ms Sanchez, Perry wrote that she would put “the 'ass' in astronaut”.

In an Instagram post, the “Roar” singer wrote: “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.

“The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT and I am SO honoured to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all-female flight space crew!”

She added: “Alongside the post, she shared a video of the capsule that she has been “training in for the last few days”, and revealed her call name is Feather.

She also said she plans to “sing in space”, and explained where all her other “astronaut girly friends” will sit in the spacecraft.

Perry added: “I do believe this (is happening) because believing your dreams and saying that is actually how you make your dreams come true.”

In another video, the “Dark Horse” singer said she is “always looking for little confirmations from the heavens, from my guides, from my angels, from my higher self”.

“When I’m looking for it, it’s pretty loud,” she added.

The rocket is set for lift-off as part of Blue Origin Flight NS-31 on April 14 at 8.30am local time, or 2.30pm in the UK.

The craft will then fly through space for around four minutes before floating back down to Earth, with the entire journey taking a little over 10 minutes.