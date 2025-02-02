Bingo has evolved to become a staple offering at many casino sites throughout the UK, with the best bingo sites having transformed the game.

From ‘traditional’ games to versions such as slingo, punters have a vast range of bingo options at their fingertips, and with new casino sites and new online bingo sites regularly being launched, we’ve compiled a guide to the best new bingo sites, with everything you need to know about new including what apps and sites to use and which games to play.

Why use new bingo sites?

There are several reasons why players may want to consider joining new bingo sites, with notable benefits including generous sign-up offers, casino bonuses, updated features and new games.

New bingo sites may offer an improved experience for mobile wagering and better integration with technology on Apple and Android devices, and they may also provide other useful features and game variety.

How we evaluate the best new bingo sites

We use stringent criteria when evaluating and reviewing the best new bingo sites online - below, we have summarised these criteria:

Licensing: We only consider new bingo sites that are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), ensuring fair play and the protection of customers’ information.

Variety of bingo games: We want to see new bingo sites that offer a wide variety of bingo games, as well as traditional 90-ball and 75-ball bingo.

Innovation: New bingo sites should be looking for an edge over the established bingo brand, with features like themed rooms, live host bingo and community options.

App: New bingo sites should have a quality app that is functional across both Apple and Android devices.

Welcome bonus: New bingo sites should offer an appealing welcome bonus for new customers, including deposit matches and free bets.

Promotions: Existing customers should have a range of offers available, including free tickets, free bets, spins and reload bonuses.

Payment methods: New bingo sites should offer payment methods that reflect modern transactions.

Best new bingo sites in 2025

Below is a rundown of the best new bingo sites for 2025, with a breakdown of what each site has to offer:

Double Bubble Bingo

By signing up and playing £10, users can claim £50 in bingo tickets or 50 free spins to use on the best online slots.

Double Bubble Bingo offers 90, 80, 75-ball and speed bingo, with users able to try free versions of bingo and slots. Promotions are widely available on both bingo and casino sections of the site, and users can also expect a loyalty bonus.

Overall, Double Bubble Bingo also has an impressive casino product featuring a good range of slots, table games and a live casino.

Bingo Stars

Bingo Stars offers new customers 100 extra spins on Big Bass Splash after signing up and spending £10 on bingo in one of its many rooms. There’s something for every type of customer at Bingo Stars, including rooms with jackpots of up to £250.

Bingo Stars also has a casino available for slots, table games, and live casino with players able to claim cash prizes, bonuses and free spins for new slots via the Drops & Wins promotion.

Rainbow Riches

Rainbow Riches offers new customers £50 in bingo tickets for signing up and betting £10 on bingo. It has an impressive array of bingo games and themes, while tickets vary in price with different jackpots on offer. Session bingo allows users to sign up for a period of 15 games at one price, while there are also free games where new customers can sample different types of bingo for free.

You’ll also find a top casino product for table games, slots and live casino with varied promotions for existing customers, including Leprechaun’s Bonanza Games, cashback and sharepots.

Buzz Bingo

Buzz Bingo allows new users to claim £40 in bingo bonuses and 200 free spins on its casino when betting £10. It has a great catalogue of bingo options from jackpot games to room for low-stakes punters.

There are ample game variations available for users, including 90, 80 and 75-ball bingo. There are live and automated options for all players, with the former providing a community experience for users.

Users can opt in to play daily and weekly tournaments for significant prizes. Last but not least, Buzz Bingo have a highly-rated casino app available on both iOS and Android.

New bingo sites bonuses

Below, we have provided some brief detail on the common types of bonuses found on new bingo sites:

Welcome bonuses: These can take many forms, though the most common are a ‘bet and get’ type promotion, such as bet £10, get £50 to spend on bingo, or a first deposit match bonus.

No-deposit bonuses: Free bingo tickets for regular use of the bingo site with no deposit required.

Free spins: These are often paired with bingo bonuses, allowing players to try casino games.

Loyalty rewards: Certain loyalty programs or VIP schemes offer ongoing rewards for customers.

As with any betting offer, it is important to check the terms and conditions when signing up for offers.

New bingo sites: Apps

New bingo sites are more commonly used for mobile play. As such, operators must provide apps or mobile-friendly websites that work across Apple and Android devices.

Of course, mobile compatibility benefits players, allowing them to enjoy games on the go, access exclusive mobile promotions, and receive instant notifications.

Game variety on new bingo sites

There is often a wide variety of bingo games available on new sites, so we have highlighted some of the more common games below:

90-Ball, 80-Ball and 75-Ball bingo: These are the most common bingo games that are available on new bingo sites.

Speed bingo: Speed bingo, such as 30-ball bingo, quickens the pace of bingo games and is ideal for shorter, sharper sessions.

Themed bingo rooms: These are simply games based on themes borrowed from TV shows, movies, or seasonal events.

Jackpot games: These games feature large prize pools or jackpots, offering substantial rewards for players.

Pros and cons of new bingo sites

Below, we have briefly outlined the pros and cons of new bingo sites to help give readers an idea of the benefits and potential drawbacks.

Pros of new bingo sites Cons of new bingo sites Welcome bonuses often provide good value Can be less refined than established operators New, up-to-date features Occasionally have fewer games available Clean aesthetics A lack of brand recognition A good level of mobile compatibility Sometimes carry greater wagering requirements

Payment options

Below, we have highlighted the payment options that are usually available on new bingo sites. These include:

Debit cards: This is the ‘standard’ method for depositing and withdrawing, and betting sites have plenty of security measures to make it safe.

Bank transfer: Bank transfers are safe and secure, though it is harder to withdraw.

E-Wallets: These include options like PayPal, Skrill and Neteller. While they are very secure and can be quick to use, they sometimes come with fees and rarely qualify for welcome offers.

Mobile payment options: Such options include Apple Pay, Google Pay and even Pay by mobile, all of which are very quick and do not require the user to physically input payment details. Only Google and Apple Pay casinos will let you make withdrawals.

Responsible gambling

Gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose, never chase any losses, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If you need to, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites. These include self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-out tools.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

New Bingo Sites FAQs

What are the best new bingo sites online?

Our recommended best new bingo sites include Bingo Stars, Double Bubble Bingo, Rainbow Riches and Buzz Bingo. Each site delivers plenty of game variety alongside good value on welcome offers and promotions for existing customers, and all are licensed and regulated by the UKGC.

What bonuses are available on new bingo sites?

Brand new bingo sites may offer a range of bonuses, both for new customers and existing users. These may take the form of welcome bonuses no-deposit bonuses, free spins and loyalty rewards.

What bingo games can you play on new bingo sites?

New online bingo sites often offer the ‘full’ range of bingo games, including 90-Ball, 80-ball and 75-Ball Bingo alongside speed bingo, themed bingo rooms and larger jackpot games.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.